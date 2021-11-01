I’ve been using an iPhone 13 Max for three weeks after defending small phones for years: these are my conclusions

As iPhones have grown in size over the years, I have always criticized that increase. I remember going from iPhone 4S to iPhone 5 already made me frown, because my thumb no longer comfortably reached the top of the screen. And now, in 2021, you look at an iPhone 5 and laugh at its size, believing it to be a toy smartphone.

That attitude has also made me defend the iPhone SE as a suitable size phone, and later the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. I even went so far as to say with great confidence that the successor to my iPhone XS was going to be one of those ‘mini’ models. And in the end, the phone that I ended up buying was an iPhone 13 Pro Max. I’m going to explain to you what the change seemed to me.

The weight is what it is, but the rest are advantages

The reasons why I have radically changed my preference I explained to you in another article: my hands are very small, and even the iPhone XS that I have been using for the last three years has forced me to use the mobile with both hands. Having already gotten used to that, a 5.8 or 6.7-inch mobile no longer matters. There is no difference in use when using both hands anymore.

That does not mean that every time I pass by a store where they have iPhones on display, I look at the mini models with puppy eyes. But I still defend my purchase after three weeks using the Pro Max, concluding that it has been the best choice after verifying that its huge screen is worth it.

Just because of ProMotion’s variable 120Hz, choosing a Pro model is already worth it.

Apart from being able to enjoy ProMotion and its variable 120Hz, something that by itself already makes me prefer the Pro range, said 6.7-inch screen already allows me to see certain content on the mobile and not on the larger screen of the iPad. If I have to take a short trip and I don’t need the tablet, I am already considering downloading series and movies on my iPhone to save myself carrying another larger device. That same excuse even works for books: the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a panel large enough to be able to read eBooks. I even manipulate spreadsheets with it, little joke.

Another great advantage that I have discovered with the Pro Max is its enormous autonomy. I forgot to charge my phone overnight, I no longer need it. Every now and then I load it on my workbench when I need it, and that’s it. And I haven’t risked doing it yet, but I suspect I can last two days without charging it.

I can also name the cameras and their capabilities as another huge plus, but it’s something that I’m not done squeezing out well yet. Yes I can anticipate that night mode is awesome, achieving good quality in environments that are practically in total darkness. I have yet to take advantage of all the other functions.

If I have to name a downside, that is definitely the weight. Go from an XS to an iPhone 13 Pro that (with its case) literally weighs a quarter of a kilo It is a transition that even now is costing me. I notice it a lot when, for example, I try to hold the mobile with one hand when I am lying on the sofa or in bed. And yes, it bothers me, I’m not going to say no, but the rest of the advantages I have make up for it.

I still think that small mobiles are very versatile and very suitable. But I have to admit that, as a very intensive mobile user at a professional level, it has been good for me to embrace the big big screen terminals. AND I don’t think I will go back to smaller mobiles, especially seeing how the future is foldable. I just hope to get used to that weight … and hope that pants manufacturers will tailor pockets.