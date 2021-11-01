ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, October 31

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Ecuador. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of iTunes with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

1. The silence of the lambs

The FBI is looking for ‘Buffalo Bill’, a serial killer who kills his victims, all teenagers, after painstakingly grooming and skinning them. In order to catch him they turn to Clarice Starling, a brilliant university graduate, expert in psychopathic behavior, who aspires to be part of the FBI. Following the instructions of her boss, Jack Crawford, Clarice visits the high-security prison where the government keeps Hannibal Lecter, a former psychoanalyst and murderer, with superior intelligence. His mission will be to try to get information about the behavior patterns of ‘Buffalo Bill’.

2. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

3. Tremulous flesh

One fatal night Victor, a boy without fortune, goes to look for Elena at her apartment after having met her in a fortuitous sexual encounter. There he coincides with two armed policemen, a misunderstanding occurs, a couple of shots sound and David, one of the agents, falls to the ground, being disabled forever. Elena, feeling guilty about the event, changes her life and ends up marrying him. Victor goes to jail and on his way out, still obsessed with Elena, he insists on approaching her, unleashing a passionate entanglement in which love, jealousy and violence are mixed.

Four. The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Based on the true story of one of the most gruesome murders in history: Pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s son and awaiting his return from Europe, Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, 26, is haunted by visions of her imminent death.

5. Mr. Deeds

Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a naive provincial who lives in a town in New Hampshire. As the owner of “Deeds’ Pizza”, the only pizzeria in town, he has become very popular for his unique way of entertaining customers by reciting his unusual poems. Life goes smoothly until he receives the news that a distant relative has left him an inheritance of forty billion dollars, a mass media network, a soccer team, a basketball team and a private helicopter.

6. Boyfriend for one night

Charlie (Dane Cook) suffered a curse as a child that has now become a “gift” for some: after sleeping with a woman, she always finds her true love in the next man and marries him. Thus Charlie, whom they call “Lucky Chuck”, is requested by a multitude of single women. But when Charlie finds the perfect woman (Jessica Alba) he will have a “little problem”: he cannot sleep with her .. because if he does she will find another man and lose her forever.

7. Chucky

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an American city is thrown into chaos, after a series of horrific crimes begin to expose the city’s hypocrisies and secrets. The arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the events as well as the untold origins of the evil doll.

8. The Offering

Jamie, a young and successful reporter, decides to travel to Singapore to investigate the truth about her sister’s death in a mysterious accident. Upon arriving there, he begins to discover connections to numerous other deaths.

9. XL fun

Wren’s plans to attend a Halloween party celebrated by the boy she likes are jeopardized when he has to be left in the care of his little brother, a soon-to-disappear freak.

10. The Bridge on the River Kwai

During World War II (1939-1945), a group of British prisoners are forced by the Japanese to build a bridge. The officers, led by their phlegmatic colonel, will oppose any order that violates the Geneva Convention on the rights and living conditions of prisoners of war.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that iTunes offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises iTunes has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.