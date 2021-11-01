“It’s almost like The Beano”: Tilda Swinton and Wes Anderson in The French Dispatch

Chen Wes Anderson was 16 years old, he discovered The New Yorker. The weekly magazine, with its lively mix of criticism, reportage and fiction, changed the life of a young man growing up in Texas. Once he received his new copy, he immediately turned to the short stories. “It was always the first thing to be read on The New Yorker“, He says. “After the short pieces, it was ‘The Talk of the Town’ and ‘Goings on About Town.’ These columns on cultural events and life in distant New York fired his imagination.

Over the years, his devotion to The New Yorker it fed its cultural life, its films, even its characters. It is not difficult to imagine, for example, the family of faded geniuses from The Royal Tenenbaums 2001 – the film that earned Anderson the first of his seven Oscar nominations – as regular subscribers. But now he has used the magazine as a key influence on The French Dispatch, even the self-conscious use of the typeface The New Yorker. “It’s the basis of the film,” says Tilda Swinton when we meet at the Marriott Hotel in Cannes. Dressed in a turquoise pantsuit, her hair bleached blonde, she’s just one of countless stars in Anderson’s dazzling ensemble.

Set in the early 1960s, the film focuses on the offices of the titular publication, which – as the film’s full title suggests, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun- is a foreign supplement to a Midwestern newspaper. Based in the (fictional) French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé, this “magazine for expats,” as Anderson calls it, is edited by one Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray), inspired by the founding editor of The New Yorker, Harold Ross, and has staff such as Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright and Owen Wilson.

The film itself is an anthology, since each of the three short stories it contains is one of the “articles” of what is supposed to be the final edition of The French Dispatch. On “The Concrete MasterpieceSwinton’s flaming-haired character JKL Berensen reports on an imprisoned radical artist (Benicio Del Toro) and his love affair with a prison guard (Léa Seydoux), who poses nude for him. Berensen is inspired by art critic Rosamond Bernier, who taught at the Metropolitan Museum in New York and directed the influential art magazine L’oeil.

It follows “Revisions to a Manifesto”, In which McDormand’s steadfast newsreader Lucinda Krementz becomes entangled with Timothée Chalamet’s student activist. Anderson was based on Mavis Gallant’s The Events of May, which covered the May 1968 student protests in France, but was also inspired by the Cinéma du look, the film movement of Jean-Jacques Beineix, Luc Besson, Leos Carax and others in the 1980s, which turned French cinema in a style direction.

According to Swinton, this is a typical example of the Anderson mindset. “It’s not just about fantasy, but about film-fantasy,” he tells me. “So you have these little pangs. The student revolt … I feel like we’ve seen that movie before. But the truth is that we have not seen it. In reality it has not existed. We’ve seen comics that have gone around a bit. And we’ve seen documentary footage from 1968. It’s almost like the feeling of The Beano… it’s there in your peripheral vision ”. It may be the first – and only – time Anderson has been compared to the comic that brought us to Dennis the Menace.

The last “article”, “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner”Is even more eccentric and eclectic than its predecessors, as James Baldwin-style reporter Roebuck Wright investigates a strange food poisoning story. With the well-known dialogue and artistic scenes, it all fits in with the idea that Anderson is a “liquorice” filmmaker, as Slate magazine recently put it. Or you love it, or hate it. “No acting director makes movies more like that divisive root-based candy than Wes Anderson.”

However, while Anderson’s quirky worldview may not be to your liking, it’s impossible to deny how deeply personal his films are. Apart from his love for The New Yorker and other similar magazines, he is also a devout Francophile. “I’ve always wanted to spend time in France, and I’ve always wanted to live in France,” he says. “For years, France has been an important part of my life. I thought, ‘I want to make a movie that uses what I’m learning here,’ because part of the reason I started going to France in the first place is because I loved French movies. That’s part of what got me hooked on France ”.

In the early 2000s, she spent time living in Paris with Jason Schwartzman, who since starring in Rushmore has been a regular contributor (and here he plays cartoonist Hermès Jones, who works in the offices of the magazine The French Dispatch). In 2007 they made the short Hotel Chevalier, with Schwartzman and Natalie Portman as former lovers in a Paris hotel room. The 13-minute film was a narrative precursor to his feature film set in India. The Darjeeling Limited, released that same year.

Since then, Anderson has made two stop-motion animated films – the Roald Dahl adaptation “Fantastic Mr. Fox“And the extravagant Japanese tale”Isle of dogs“-, as well as “Moonrise kingdom“, Set in New England, and the ensemble film”The Grand Budapest Hotel”, Which became the biggest hit of his career, with $ 172 million worldwide. Now, at last, he returns to France, some 14 years after Hotel Chevalier, to create what is undoubtedly his most ambitious film to date.

Only the cast is mind-blowing, with cameos from Christoph Waltz, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan and others. Anderson also creates a truly bilingual film, encouraging his compatriots to use subtitles whenever possible. “I thought, ‘I want to have some of my favorite French actors [entre ellos Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri y Mathieu Amalric] in this and I want to have American actors and I want French actors to be able to act in their language and Americans in theirs. ‘

It was also essential to find the right French city to create Ennui-sur-Blasé. Anderson finally settled on Angouleme, in southwestern France. “It is a city built on levels; there is something special about shooting in a place that has depth, where there is always something behind you ”, he explains. “The layers blend into the background and give you more opportunities to stage things. A city with stairs and sloping roads and that kind of thing has something that immediately attracts ”.

On paper, The French Dispatch it seemed like an easy prospect. “I think Wes thought, ‘Oh, this is a bunch of short films, it’s not that ambitious,'” says Roman Coppola, Anderson’s regular co-writer. “But I think he came to appreciate that, in the preparation, in the art department and in the casting, it was four or five films together. And so the work got worse ”. The production used twice as many sets as any previous Anderson film. “What seemed easy at first – making a handful of shorts – became quite complex,” adds Coppola.

In Anderson’s films, and particularly in The French Dispatch, there is an incredible amount of art. Much of it can be seen in a new exhibition taking place in London, showcasing the original sets by the great Anderson production designer Adam Stockhausen and the costumes of four-time Oscar winner Milena Canonero. You can also enter the cafe Le sans blague and taste some of the French delicacies featured in the film.

However, although “The French DispatchIt can look as sweet and sick as a millefeuille, there is substance underneath it all. The film ends, poignantly, with a long list dedicated to the writers and editors whose work inspired Anderson. “In that list is Luc Sante, who is not a writer of the New Yorker, otherwise [un escritor de] New York Review of Books and Village Voice “says Anderson, “and then also on that list are a number of editors, or people who were writers and editors, people who found writers and encouraged them and helped shape the magazine.”

It is an inspirational moment, which sums up Anderson’s intention to create a love letter to journalism that shaped and inspired him. It is also his way of showing that the work of these titans of literature has not been forgotten. “Any particular young guy – or anyone who likes this movie – I hope they use that reading list at the end,” says Swinton, “and read, for example, James Baldwin.”

Yes The French Dispatch can inspire someone to delve into these famed writers, then it’s mission accomplished.

“The French Dispatch”Opens in theaters on October 22. The exhibition “The French Dispatch”Will be at 180 The Studios in London until 14 November. Tickets cost 10 pounds ($ 13).