It didn’t work! Fortnite: Battle Royale servers in China to be shut down

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

How particular is the Chinese market? Well enough for a video game to be successful in the rest of the world, like FortniteDon’t be there and you are about to say goodbye because given the little interest that there was from the players in the Asian country, your hours are numbered and the servers will close in a few days.

Fortnite says goodbye to China

As surprising as it is, Fortnite: Battle Royale it is a few days away from closing operations in China. The foregoing according to a report by GameRant where it is noted, with information from the official site in that country, that the Epic Games game servers will close on November 15. According to the statement, on November 1, online registrations will stop to be able to play and on November 15, the servers will be closed, so that no user will be able to enter the game.

BREAKING NEWS

According to the Fortnite China official website, Fortnite China has come to an end. “The test of ‘Fortress Night’ has come to an end. We will shut down the server in the near future. -” pic.twitter.com/i8T9gcnHWu – arkheops ✨ (@itsarkheops) October 31, 2021

Although the news might attract attention, the reality is that Fortnite: Battle Royale it never got off the ground in China. Its first incident took place in 2018, on the rise to global success, when the Chinese government banned the game in its entirety, making it impossible to take advantage of the good moment and the hype that was forming.

In the Chinese version of Fortnite there were many winners and not just one

Then Epic Games had to tweak a lot of things in Fortnite: Battle Royale so that it could be published and played in China, including skins and items, the main source of monetization, as these were totally different from those launched in other markets and did not generate interest in Chinese players. In addition, Fortnite: Battle Royale It faced different restrictions on buying PaVos due to decisions and actions taken by the Chinese government, which greatly diminished its potential for high income and profits.

Another change that had to be applied in Fortnite: Battle Royale In order for it to be played in China, it was essentially like Battle Royale because in the rest of the world it is about only one player staying alive and claiming victory, but in the Chinese case there were many winners because it was enough for them to survive for more than 20 minutes to be awarded the victory, this so that the proposal of the game was in accordance with the moral idea of ​​the government of China.

Stay informed, in LEVEL UP.

Video: The Story Behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

Source