ISSSTEP opens first period of admission to medical residences 2021

• The process will be from November 3 to 11

• The specialties offered are: anesthesiology, surgery, gynecology, internal medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics and traumatology, as well as radiology

CITY OF PUEBLA, Pue.- From November 3 to 11, the Institute of Security and Social Services of Workers at the Service of the Powers of the State of Puebla (ISSSTEP) will carry out the first period of admission to medical residences 2021, for the specialties of anesthesiology, surgery, gynecology, internal medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics and traumatology, as well as radiology.

Interested persons must meet the following requirements: interviews with the Teaching and Research coordinator and with the head professor of the course, present selection and psychometric tests, as well as personal data sheets.

It is important to present the following original documents and three copies of each: proof of selection of the National Examination for Applicants to Medical Residences (ENARM), birth certificate, proof of tax situation, updated CURP, voter ID, domiciliary proof, Certificate of Professional Studies, title and professional certificate (on both sides) or certificate of professional examination and proof of processing.

Applicants must provide proof of not disabled and no criminal record, curriculum review, medical certificate and two child-size photographs. In addition, a compact disc with the following digitized documents in jpg format: ENARM selection certificate, birth certificate, CURP, title and professional identification (both sides) or professional examination certificate and certificate of processing.

The admitted personnel will have a monthly scholarship, as well as various benefits. The details of the call are available at http://www.issstep.pue.gob.mx/. For more information, interested parties can contact the telephone number 551 02 00 and 551 03 00 extension 1312 and 1313, of the Department of Education and Research.

The ISSSTEP contributes to the formation of human capital with high quality standards that impacts the well-being of society.