Is the Lavender Town creepypasta in Pokémon real?

Pokemon it is usually considered something for children. Innocent and safe for everyone. However, during this time, this idea disappears to give rise to some theories and creepypastas. This is how people decide to focus on the darkest details of some pocket creatures or, in a very specific case, rumors of the Lavender Town song causing the suicide of children in Japan.

Like every season, the stories about the curse of Lavender Town are back in the spotlight. Before continuing, we must explain the origin of this creepypasta. Like many stories of this type, there are many versions and the truth seems to vary between people. The most accepted theory mentions that shortly after the launch of Pokémon Red & Green in Japan, a series of suicides by minors were caused by the song that can be heard in Lavender Town.

Unlike other towns in Pokémon, Lavender Town is not home to a gym, but to a pantheon where trainers decide to say their last goodbye to their teammates. This place is the origin of several gloomy theories about the game, but it is the music that has attracted the most attention. Various theories have pointed out that the frequency with which this song is composed causes hallucinations and causes the user to commit suicide.

The idea of ​​Pokémon harming the public is not something new, since during the 90s, An episode of the anime was removed from television after several minors reported seizures by the images issued.

The question is: is the curse of Lavender Town real? There are many points that point out that this is not the case. For example, suicide cases were only carried out in Japan, and something like this has never been reported to have happened in other regions of the world. Similarly, although the original games can be played today, similar cases have never been reported again.

It seems that this will be a mystery that will always be present among the fans, and will never have a clear answer. In related topics, Pokemon go celebrates the Day of the Dead. Similarly, Pokémon will be an official sponsor of Sumo matches.

Like many such cases, nothing is 100% certain, and fans will always find a way to keep these urban legends alive. There is nothing wrong with this, as over time they have become an important part of the community. Hopefully future generations continue to keep this alive.

Via: Kotaku