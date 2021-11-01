Is it true that dark mode saves your cell phone energy?

Possibly you have heard on more than one occasion that for save energy in you mobile or devices electronics a useful trick is to activate the mode Dark in you screen, which has become one of the most appreciated and used customization alternatives by device users Android and ios for iPhone. They argue variouss guesswork about it, but it is in these cases when I could be practical to obtain those results.

A significant amount of the energy that is used by the battery of our cell phones is actually related to the time that the screen remains on and the intensity of the brightness set.

This simply because the longer the screen light is on, the greater its energy consumption, but it must be taken into account that currently two types of panels are integrated in smartphones, which are the screens IPS and the AMOLED, which each have their own qualities and their own level of consume of Energy.

To conserve the charge of your battery this system does provide less consumption, but hardly noticeable.



A fundamental variable when looking to save energy is brightness because it is easy to discover that the performance of a cell phone battery is considerably reduced when the brightness operates at high levels.

This situation changes drastically when it comes to an AMOLED screen because to obtain a lower battery consumption with this system, when handling the dark mode, the brightness should always be used at 100%, but that is something that few people actually do, except that are outdoors.

In general, most people usually set the brightness level of their cell phones around 30 and 40%, which would allow such a small energy saving that the user would hardly notice it.

A saving of 3 to 9% of energy would only be obtained when the dark mode is managed, which would not be feasible to perceive, not to mention that the rest of the active processes influence the performance of the load.

Even with this factor, that’s exactly what AMOLED displays work for, turning off each pixel independently when they need to display pure black and light up separately. It is for those that the black points that are shown on these screens are more intense than on those of the IPS system.

For all this, we find that the dark mode is just a way to have a theme on our smartphone with a darker tone in the interface of some Applications Well, energy saving does exist, but it is almost imperceptible.

