Improved privacy and other features come to WhatsApp Web

The Messenger service snapshot she was never the same again since the arrival of the app for smartphones WhatsApp, which since its launch to date has grown in popularity and in the number of daily users to reach about 2 billion users to date. To this popular digital platform to hold individual or group chats, in 2015 the possibility of accessing from a computer from Windows or Mac Besides mobile devices through WhatsApp Web.

The same as in the app original, with this portal you can share text and audio messages, as well as photos, video, emojis and other files. This same 2021 the function was enabled to make calls or video calls from the computer.

The company, which belongs to Facebook, has not stopped there and continues to develop new functionalities to add them to the great upgrade recently presented, where the multi-device mode continues to evolve to display a separate section from which privacy can be managed.

This modification is what has kept the attention of the company technological, since its implementation meant rethinking the program’s own architecture to accommodate a system in which the same user account can be accessed from several devices, regardless of the device on which the user account is originally linked.

For now it is important to remember that WhatsApp Web can only be used by linking with the cell phone with the computer. In addition, the mobile must remain active and connected to the internet, so the privacy settings are still governed by the current settings on the phone.

It is precisely this aspect that the firm is working to modify, so that the privacy settings They can be managed from the desktop version as well so that in the next WhatsApp update you can decide who can see your profile picture, last connection and more from the computer.

With this expanded function, you will have the ability to activate or cancel the read receipts or enforce permissions so that other users can invite new participants to a group chat.

The alternative of blocking user numbers will also be managed within this new section which, as we said, is under development and does not yet have a release date.

