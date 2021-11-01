I could go to jail! Amber Heard’s case for dog trafficking in Australia reopened

USA-. In 2015 Amber heard was accused of illegally carrying Australia the Yorkshire terriers of her then husband Johnny depp, Pistol and Boo. Although the case was closed after a while, on Saturday the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment confirmed that they are “investigating Ms. Heard’s perjury charges during court proceedings for the illegal importation of (her) two dogs.”

Almost a year ago one of the associates of Depp testified in the actor’s libel suit against a British newspaper that Heard asked her to lie under oath after the actress was accused of illegally importing the dogs into Australia. She traveled with them in a private jet without obtaining a permit and without the pets spending two weeks in quarantine.

After the minister of agriculture of Australia threatened to euthanize the dogs unless they “went to the United States,” Depp and Heard they were returned to their country in another private jet. Facing the possibility of a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, the actress pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of falsifying a travel document to sneak the dogs into Australia.

At the time the lawyer of Heard told the court that the actress had jetlag, and that she was concerned about a hand injury that Depp suffered during the filming of the latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, so he believed his assistants had sorted out the dog paperwork. An Australian court released her on $ 1,000 bail for good behavior in April 2016, a month before she filed for divorce from the actor.

During the process for the defamation case of Depp, the actor’s former property manager, Kevin Murphy, testified on the charges of Heard on Australia, and said it asked him to falsely claim that he did not know it was illegal to bring the dogs into the country, which has strict animal quarantine laws. The actress could be charged with perjury or bribery of perjury, and could face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.