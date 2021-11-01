Hoskinson says Hydra is a must as Cardano is going to receive huge traffic

Cardano, one of the most promising ecosystems has seen a significant amount of traction over the years. Different updates, not just in the US but around the world, have helped its native ADA token increase up to 1500% to date. Here’s what you can expect from this platform in the coming months.

In the last AMA session, Charles Hoskinson, the executive director of the IOHK team addressed the same. Although, this time coming live from Ethiopia instead of “warm and sunny” Colorado. First, Hoskinson shed light on the new ERC-20 Cardano bridge converter that went live on September 12.

This is an important bridge connecting users outside of the Cardano sphere. For example, users of Ethereum-based tokens will be able to enjoy the benefits of Cardano’s transaction capacity and lower fees. The first token to migrate to Cardano after launch is SingularityNET. Here is an update,

“The SingularityNET is in the process of migration… (meanwhile) ERC 20 Converter has two objectives one is the main chain. Now that Plutus is here, we can do a lot of cool things with it; the other is going to be a Poisonous Snake Type. It will have a nice two-way bridge to Mamba… “

However, the goal remains the same. The “most generic framework for the long-term goal is automation and bridging, so it’s easy to move between assets and wrap them around, etc.,” Hoskinson said.

In addition to this, there were queries related to the Plutus App Backend (PAB) [an off-chain, backend service for managing and handling the requirements of the application instance throughout its lifecycle] going live too. Well, Hoskinson was quick to acknowledge this. He stated that his best estimate was November.

Well, this was definitely the key point of this AMA. This step will allow developers to interact with smart contracts. More details and benefits were mentioned in a blog as well.

Meanwhile, the successful implementation of the aforementioned aspect was also linked to the following discussion topic. It was Hydra, one of the most exciting new developments enabled by Alonzo. Hoskinson stated: “A lot of work is being done and we are going to keep adding resources to Hydra and we have been trying to identify some equipment so we can speed up, parallelize the workflow because it is such a high business priority. ‘

Needless to say, this will be a crucial update. This is why. According to Hoskinson,

“You will be able to download a lot of the transaction traffic that will come from all the applications that will come (soon). As PAB comes online, Cardano will be hit by a massive amount of traffic. Hydra is a must for that… “

Regardless of such developments, Cardano has been the victim of social speculation and FUD over time. Even during the interview, one of the followers asked if (there was) any FUD about increasing the block size and not actually increasing the number of Plutus smart contracts per block. Well, obviously, Hoskinson was quick to criticize these kinds of criticisms.

“It’s a lie … If you increase the gross amount of storage that the block has, of course you can have more scripts in that block.”

Regardless of such speculation, Cardano has done quite well. It was called among the most influential projects of 2021.

This is a machine translation of our English version.