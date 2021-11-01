Horror movies are based on real events on Netflix and Amazon

One of the best horror movies throughout history, or at least a totally cult film, it is directed by the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock. The 1960 film is based on Ed Gein, who in 1957 circled by all the newspapers in America for committing two murders and unearth women who reminded him of his mother. Gein was arrested and spent the rest of his life in a mental hospital.

Available on: HBO Max

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The mockumentary The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was inspired by the killer Ed gein Courtesy

Very close to being a mockumentary, this film tells the story of five friends who pick up on a highway a person who turns out to be a psychopath. Apart from the greatest works of cinema, was also inspired by the Ed Gein story, where the graveyard raids and murders were also taken from the so-called ‘The Plainfield Butcher’.

Available at: Amazon Prime Video

Zodiac

Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. in the movie based on ‘the Zodiac Killer’ Courtesy

More attached to the thriller genre than to terror as such (although they have the same genre at the root) the one starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. is based on the zodiac killer. The film follows the life of The San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist Robert Graysmith who wrote a book on the research that inspired the film. The investigation that, 50 years later, remains unfinished.

Available at: Amazon Prime Video (with extra cost)