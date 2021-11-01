HONOR launches its new official online store in Mexico and confirms that the HONOR 50 will arrive on November 4

HONOR has a new official online store in Mexico. According to the company, this launch of its e-commerce platform is for “make it easier for their fans to buy HONOR devices.”

In the new HONOR online store, users will be able to officially buy all the devices that the company has brought to Mexico: its line of MagicBook laptops, a variety of headphones, including the Earbuds 2 Lite, and the most interesting thing is that the HONOR 50 is also listed, your new smartphone that you will bring to the country.

HONOR’s online store for Mexico will offer various payment methods, from credit and debit cards, Mercado Pago, to cash payment through OXXO stores. In addition, product shipping is free for purchases over 500 pesos.

HONOR 50 will arrive in Mexico in a few days

The new online store lists the HONOR 50 as the company’s next smartphone launch. The arrival of the HONOR 50 in Mexico is an important event because in addition to being its first smartphone after the separation of Huawei, it is also its first mobile device launch in Mexico in a long time.





A few weeks ago we had the confirmation of the arrival of HONOR 50 to Mexico, and it will also do so with Google services fully working, without restrictions. But, now with the launch of the store we know that HONOR 50 will be available in Mexico on November 4, date your presale will begin.

In addition, the store also reveals that only one model from the series will arrive, the standard HONOR 50. Nevertheless, The HONOR 50 that will arrive in Mexico will apparently have some important changes in its technical sheet. The HONOR 50 presented last June has a 100 megapixel main camera and 100W fast charge, while the HONOR 50 listed in the store for Mexico mentions that it has a 108 megapixel main camera and 66W fast charge, characteristics of the HONOR 50 SE , the youngest of the family. However, due to the camera design shown and the mention of “curved screen”, it is the standard model, but with some characteristics of its younger brother.



HONOR 50 version HONOR Code

The online store also reveals that the HONOR 50 will arrive in versions of 6/128 GB of RAM and storage, and a higher version of 8/256 GB, as well as the colors in which it will be available: green, a type of gold that the company calls “Crystal” and a version called HONOR Code with a very striking print.

Finally, although the HONOR 50 is already listed in the store and reveals many of its important details, the price it will have in our country has not yet been revealed, and everything seems to indicate that we will have to wait a few more days to know it.