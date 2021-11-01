Home Remedies: How to Make a Baking Powder Scrub for Porcelain Skin?

At Panorama we know that taking care of your face can be a very complicated mission, so we present a simple Home remedy with baking powder so that you skin looks like a porcelain doll, so take note of how to prepare a facial scrub that you will surprise with its benefits.

For some years the eternal skincare routines have become popular, however, recently a minimalist and natural proposal began to gain ground, That is why we teach you to eliminate imperfections with a recipe what will you make with ingredients from your kitchen.

Related news

How to make a scrub with baking powder to have porcelain skin?

Materials:

Plastic container

Cosmetic brush (clean and dry)

3 tablespoons flour for baking

2 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons of milk

Preparation and application:

Mix all the ingredients until you get a homogeneous mass with a consistency similar to toothpaste.

with a consistency similar to toothpaste. With clean and dry skin, apply the exfoliating with delicate circular massages, always in an upward direction.

always in an upward direction. After 15 minutes of facial massage, rinse with plenty of soap and water.

Finally, hydrate your face with your facial cream

Photo: Archive

What are the benefits of baking powder for the skin?



Baking powder is ideal for fade spots caused by exposure to sunlight, it is also famous in Korean technique for get a uniform texture. The best thing is that it is a very inexpensive option that you can do at home.