Héctor Herrera participates in Atlético’s win

Atlético de Madrid (4th) beat Betis 3-0 at home (5th), this Sunday on the 12th date of the Spanish LaLiga, getting into the Champions zone of the championship, ousting the Andalusian team.

Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring for Atlético (26) and an own goal by Germán Pezzella (63) expanded the account, which was closed by Joao Félix (80) to give the rojiblancos victory, after their last two draws in the championship.

The victory elevates Atlético to fourth position in the championship, ahead of Betis, and It is a boost of morale before visiting Liverpool on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Simeone’s men, who watched the game from the stands due to suspension, had to stop from the outset the intensity with which Betis came out onto the Madrid Metropolitan lawn, to take control of the match.

Betis was able to go ahead with a shot from William Carvalho that Jan Oblak took (1), but then did not put the Atlético goalkeeper to the test in the first half.

The rojiblancos responded with a shot from José María Giménez on goal (3), although afterwards he would have to wait almost half an hour, despite his dominance, to get ahead on the scoreboard when Carrasco cut in the area to shoot, surpassing the goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (26).

Betis, who fell after their last two league victories, improved after the break moving closer to Oblak’s goal.

Atlético reacted and after a lost heads-up by Luis Suárez with Claudio Bravo (62), Pezzella headed to the back of his own goal making it 2-0 (63).

