Hebrew speakers have something to say about Facebook’s new name

Facebook “downgrades” to being another Meta brand, analysts say 5:37

(CNN) – Social media users in Israel scoff at the company’s name change Facebook to Meta, as it sounds similar to the Hebrew word for “dead.”

Many Twitter users mocked the social media company’s name change, revealed by founder Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week, using the hashtag #FacebookDead.

“Someone didn’t do their research on #branding,” read one message.

Dr. Nirit Weiss-Blatt, author of “The Techlash” and “Tech Crisis Communication,” tweeted: “In Hebrew, * Meta * means * Dead *. The Jewish community will ridicule this name for years.”

“Big mistake? Facebook’s new name, Meta, means dead in Hebrew. Hilarious. #FacebookDead, “tweeted another user.

Zuckerberg’s efforts to revamp Facebook come as the company faces what could be its most potent scandal since its launch in 2004.

The social media giant is in the crosshairs following the publication this week of the so-called “Facebook Papers,” a series of internal documents obtained by 17 news organizations, including CNN, that back up whistleblower Frances Haugen’s claims about the institutional deficiencies of the company.

The documents reveal how Facebook fueled disinformation, has struggled to remove content related to human trafficking on the site, and tried to increase its teen audience, despite internal research suggesting that its platforms, especially Instagram, may have a adverse effect on your mental health.

Facebook is not the first company to be ridiculed after its brand is not translated as expected abroad.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian West was accused of cultural appropriation after debuting with her shapewear brand, which she initially called Kimono. Kardashian even appeared to have registered the word “kimono,” a decision that Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa criticized in an open letter on Facebook.

“We believe that the name ‘Kimono’ is a good shared with all humanity who love kimono and its culture, so they should not be monopolized,” Kadokawa wrote.

Kardashian changed her brand name to Skims that same year.

In 2017, the name change of McDonald’s in China raised questions. Customers were confused when the company changed Maidanglao, a Chinese iteration of the English name, to Jingongmen, which loosely translates to “Golden Arches.” One customer said it “sounds like a furniture store.”

And when the Nissan Moco was launched in the early 2000s, Spanish-speaking customers may have had to read it twice. Needless to say, the name was only used in Japan.