He loses his team, they invade the court and destroy the VAR booth

The Palmeiras reaped this Sunday a victory when recovering an adverse result against the Porto Alegre Guild, which with the defeat sank even further into the penultimate position of the Brazilian Championship standings amid a crowd that invaded the playing field and destroyed the VAR cockpit.

The Sao Paulo team won away with a 3-1 win in the match of the twenty-ninth day of the League, with which he returned to second place in the competition.

The hosts scored the first goal of the match through the forward Diego Souza placeholder image, a few minutes from the start of the engagement.

However, the midfielder Raphael veiga He left it all the same on the pitch with a penalty scored in the 45th minute of the first half and, four minutes later, he scored the goal for the comeback.

It may interest you: Cruz Azul grows in the Young Classic and aims for the quarterfinals



In the second half, spirits heated up on and off the pitch, especially after forward Breno Lopes extended Palmeiras’ lead on the scoreboard, already in added time, and guaranteed the victory of the paulistas.

The invasion to the field of the fans of the Guild

After the defeat, the Gremio fans invaded the field and broke several photographers’ equipment who were in their premises, in addition to destroying the video arbitration booth (VAR).

They were also registered fights between rival fans, which had to be contained by the police who made the security of the place.

It may interest you: Toluca and León distribute units in hell



With the result, the Palmeiras returned to the second box of the table, with 52 points, seven less than the leader Atlético Mineiro, who in turn fell the day before during his visit to Flamengo.

For its part, the Guild sank further into the penultimate position of the classification, with 26 goals and only ahead of Chapecoense.