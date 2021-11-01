HE BROKE IT ALL: Zlatan Ibrahimovic was asked about the best footballer in the world and he answered that

Before reaching 400 official league goals, Zlatan Ibrahimovic sat down to chat with Telefoot. And, during the interview with the French media, they asked him about the best footballer in the world today.

He highlighted Kylian Mbappé, although his answer was not so specific. Then he mentioned Erling Haaland. And, to close, he mentioned himself. You know, because of talking about pure young talent, HAHA.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC BEING ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

“The best right now? Mbappé is in the TOP of the players that I like. There are also players who have been at the top for a long time (he probably referred to Cristiano and Messi), but for the youngsters, there are Mbappé, Haaland and who else… there is Ibrahimović! ”.

“Mbappé is in the top, des joueurs que j’aime. Il ya also des joueurs who are at the top of three longtemps mais pour les jeunes, il ya Mbappé, Haaland et qui d’autre… il ya Ibrahimović!” Zlatan quand @JulienMaynard lui demand qui est le meilleur actuellement 😅 pic.twitter.com/zgrnEHF40G – Téléfoot (@ telefoot_TF1) October 31, 2021

Undefeated data. Zlatan Ibrahimovic reached 400 official goals in Leagues: Sweden (16), Eredivisie (35), Serie A (150), Spanish League (16), Ligue 1 (113), Premier League (17) and MLS (53).

Did you know…? When Zlatan Ibrahimovic debuted (September 1999), Kylian Mbappé was a months old baby and Erling Haaland has not yet been born. And today, with 40 years, the Viking giant continues to break it into the elite.