Having positive bosses is central to the Volkswagen wellness program. Group Academy, a subsidiary of the German company, receives the Wellbeing Factor award.

At Volkswagen, each leader is instructed to implement actions that strengthen the values ​​of the organization and promote a positive environment. At least one monthly share. "The idea is to create a healthy competition to receive proposals that we then share with collaborators and include a kit to carry them out," says Mayte García, specialist in digital training.











And it is that in Volkswagen Group Academy promoting well-being is a way to strengthen trust with its employees, retain collaborators and attract young talents with a greater focus on emotional salary.

2018 was a key year for the Human Resources area in this company, as it implemented measures such as an emotional ‘toolbox’; that is, suggestions to promote a good work environment and for employees to face challenging moments. This project arose and continues in every area of ​​the company since then.

“We also decided to do a weekly wellness assessment, to find out how happy each member of the teams is and how they feel with their teammates”; adds María Fernanda Ben, Systems & Digitalization Training at Volkswagen Group Academy Mexico.

The intention is that for each activity employees are provided with elements to apply in their day to day. For example, if there is a wellness conference, the speaker is asked to develop a tool related to the dynamics of the talk; then managers implement on each team.

Live together to have a positive communication

Another of the initiatives promoted by Volkswagen to improve well-being are sessions in which they request to include the employee’s family; the objective is to create an environment of trust in which there are issues outside of work.

At Group Academy they have also faced challenges with teleworking, including setting the disconnection limits.

“It is a challenge not to organize meetings after hours, so we have provided courses to better organize time and self-management. All this adds to improving our KPIs, since we have a collaborator who sees their needs met, experiences more well-being and commitment ”, says Mayte García.

Volkswagen Group Academy is one of the 24 companies that obtained the Wellbeing Factor 2021 wellness badge, prepared by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences in collaboration with Business Insider Mexico.

The study identifies the well-being factors in each of the participating organizations, those practices that promote the employee’s work-life balance, that equip them with the tools for their optimal performance and provide them with opportunities to use and develop their strengths in the daily activities.

