Harry Styles pays tribute to Britney Spears in concert





New York, United States.- The singer Harry Styles He had a concert this Sunday, just on Halloween, so he came out dressed up on different occasions and brought a tribute to Britney Spears.

On the show, the former One Direction member came out as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz to perform Somewhere Over The Rainbow, the song that actress Judy Garland sings in the 1939 film.

Additionally, she came out in a white, clown-style outfit that her fans loved and was the set for a transition of songs and honor to the Princess of Pop.

Styles began to sing Medicine, when the rhythm changed a little and began to sing Toxic, one of Spears’s most famous songs.

HARRY STYLES HIMSELF SINGING TOXIC BY THE SAME BRITNEY SPEARS, WHICH IS ICONIC EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/l8C90leCak – barb (@_horansugar) November 1, 2021

This recalls that video from 2020, where the singer sang the same song at a karaoke in Japan with Bobby from “Queer Eye”, so it looks like he’s a huge fan.

In social networks, he was thanked for such a version by those who love the entire pop genre.

Therefore, the “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” had many surprises that its fans were delighted.

