Harry Styles honors Britney Spears and dresses as ‘Dorothy’ from The Wizard of Oz

This weekend, Harry Styles again broke gender stereotypes by appearing dressed as “Dorothy” from The Wizard of Oz during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he met with his fans for his costume party called “Harryween”.

That is how the British singer made his appearance wearing a dress, red high heels and a bow on his head. In addition, she accompanied this look with makeup, where blush was the protagonist.

Harry Styles made this personal representation of “Dorothy” to sing a cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, the musical theme that actress Judy Garland sings in the famous 1939 film when she played the role of the leading girl.

The 27-year-old artist organized this event in the middle of his tour of the United States, called Live On Tour.

In addition to the presentation at the “Harryween” playing “Dorothy”, the former One Direction member shared a photo on Instagram where he wears the same outfit on a background that clearly alludes to the Wizard of Oz movie.

Styles also made the talk at his second “Harryween” show on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, after paying tribute to Britney Spears.

In this show, the Watermelon Sugar singer wore a white clown-style suit to perform Toxic, one of Spears’s most iconic songs.

HARRY STYLES HIMSELF SINGING TOXIC BY THE SAME BRITNEY SPEARS, WHICH IS ICONIC EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/l8C90leCak – barb (@_horansugar) November 1, 2021

His tribute was reminiscent of that 2020 video, where the singer performed the same song at a karaoke in Japan with Bobby from “Queer Eye”, which would indicate that he is a huge fan.

Therefore, the “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” delighted the singer’s fans.

👍 I like

😍 I love it

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

This weekend, Harry Styles again broke gender stereotypes by appearing dressed as “Dorothy” from The Wizard of Oz during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he met with his fans for his costume party called “Harryween”. (SPECIAL)

Kiosk, Harry Styles, Concert, Halloween, BRITNEY SPEARS, Dorothy