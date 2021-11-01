Happy Halloween 2021! The best phrases to send on October 31

Today, 31 October, is celebrated on the day of Halloween 2021. For many, it is the scariest night of the year, but for others, this day becomes the best excuse to take the costumes out of the closet and collect sweets and candies door to door.

Since the 19th century, it has become a party of its own in the United States, however, in recent years it has managed to spread throughout the world. The truth is that the history of Halloween goes back to a much earlier date, specifically about 3,000 years. In fact, its origin is located in the celtic cultureIreland being the first country to celebrate Halloween.

Currently, in many countries it is believed that on this day the spirits return from their world and mix with humans. In Mexico, for example, the Day of the Dead to honor the deceased.Although this tradition is celebrated on November 1 and 2, it is also linked to Halloween.

Halloween 2021: these are the best phrases to celebrate it

To receive Halloween in the best way, here are some of the best phrases based on movies by fear and terror to ship this October 31st.

Hellraiser, 1987

“No tears, please. It is a waste of good suffering”, a phrase uttered by the protagonist of Hellraiser, a film directed by Clive Barker.

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

“When there is no more space in hell, the dead will walk on earth”, another of the horror phrases that appears in the film ‘Dawn of the Dead’, by filmmaker Zack Snyder.

Psycho, 1960

And if we talk about phrases and horror movies, Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ cannot be missing either: “We all go a little crazy sometimes … Hasn’t that happened to you?”

The Shining, 1980

“Darling, light of my life. You didn’t let me finish the sentence, I said I’m not going to hurt you. I’m just going to hit your head until I remove your brain”, another of the horror movie phrases that Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) pronounces in ‘The Shining’, by Stanley Kubrick.

The sixth sense, 1999

“Sometimes I see dead people”, this phrase from Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) to Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), occurs in the movie ‘The sixth sense’ by M. Night Shyamalan. Precisely this is one of the most remembered horror phrases in history.

The others, 2001

In the film ‘Los otros’, by the Spanish director Alejando Amenábar, the children, Anne and Nicholas Stewart, suffer from a strange disease that conditions them to live locked up. Everything gets complicated when they begin to see and notice strange presences, until they come to the conclusion that “sometimes the world of the living mixes with that of the dead.”