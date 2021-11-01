Halloween: What famous is behind this costume?

Halloween It is that holiday in which celebrities from all over the world wear their most terrifying finery. Yes. And while we were all waiting for the Heidi Klum costume, who for years has shown that she takes scary seriously, this year another famous woman has been crowned as the best disguised. And no, it has not been a Spanish, although in our country the bar has also been very high.

We are talking about…Ariana Grande (28)! The young woman has become a aquatic creature and with this video he already let us intuit what his costume of Halloween.

Before you see the costume, tell you that she is inspiring from the 1954 movie ‘The Creature from the Black Lake’ and that she has decided to turn the creature into a female creature. And we’ll only say one thing WOW!

Be careful with the detail that her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, also appears on the poster. That is love, and the rest is nonsense. Although of course, it would be quite ugly not to include her husband in the montage.

In case you didn’t find out, Ariana Grande gave the “yes I want” on May 15 to her husband Dalton Gomez. He did it in a secret ceremony held in the house that the singer has in Montecito (the urbanization where all the VIPs live, including the Dukes of Sussex) and for a very small group of 20 guests. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there and it’s It is natural for them to get married in Ari’s beautiful and historic home, “revealed a source close to them.

The singer’s representative told ‘People’ magazine that “They got married. All was small and intimate, less than 20 people. ANDI was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier“.

The American edition of the magazine ‘Vogue’ that has also published the photos of the link, has also given us a lot of information about the dress and about a curious anecdote that no one knew. “On her wedding night, @ArianaGrande channeled the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn when she walked down the aisle dressed as @verawanggang to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at his house in Montecito, “the publication wrote on his Instagram account.

And he continued: “What you probably did not know is that in the #MetGala of a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On the biggest night in fashion, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look … and the iconic designer delivered.. The end result – an empire waist white charmeuse silk dress accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure and a deep back – was worthy of the pop star on her big day. “