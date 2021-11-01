Guillermo Ochoa and Raúl Jiménez, among the best in the world

Mexico. Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Jiménez and the Argentine Santiago Solari They are among the nominees for the best in their position, according to the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics, better known by the acronym IFFHS.

The players are not the Mexican National Team, they are passing through | Dictation

The archer of the

America

and the Mexican team Guillermo Ochoa He is among the candidates for his great performances in the Liga BBVA MX and Concacaf Champions Tournament matches, coupled with his split with the Aztec National Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where Mexican players hung the bronze medal .

It might interest you: VIDEO: Relive Raúl Jiménez’s goal against Everton



“Memo” Ochoa compete to be considered the best goalkeeper in the world with Gianluigi Donnaruma (Italy, PSG), Thibaut Coutois (Belgium, Real Madrid), Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich), Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark, Leicester City), Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City FC), Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / P SG), Allison (Brazil / Liverpool FC), among others.

Raúl Jiménez and Héctor Herrera, candidates for the best player of 2021

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez entered this year’s nominations from the IFFHS, in the category of best player of 2021. Despite the injury that took him away from the field for a while, “El Lobo Mexicano” has been recovering minutes both in his team and in the

Aztec Selection

, becoming a benchmark for both.

Also on the list is Atlético de Madrid player Héctor Herrera, although he has not exploded as he would like with the mattress squad, his past at Porto has positioned him among the best in the world.

This candidacy includes players such as: Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG), Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Manchester United), Lionel Messi (Argentina, PSG), and other international players.

It might interest you: Mexico committed to eradicating homophobic cry



Santiago Solari, among the best technicians in the world

For its part, Santiago Solari is among those dominated for the best technical director for his performance in his first year at the helm of the Águila del America. The Argentine coach so far has managed to get 72 points out of 102 possible during both the Clausura and Apertura 2021 tournaments, achieving an efficiency of 70.5%. Numbers that are reflected with the leadership in this tournament and with the second overall place obtained in the last tournament.

Santiago Solari shares a nomination with international coaches such as Thomas Tuchel (Germany, Chelsea), Josep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City), Diego Simeone (Argentina, Atlético de Madrid), among others.