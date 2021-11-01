Guardians vs Pathfinders: Exatln Mexico: Who was eliminated this Sunday, October 31?

This Sunday the Exatln had another vibrant elimination Sunday, where very relevant duels were lived within the competition and where unfortunately an athlete had to leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

After winning the first duel for survival, the Pathfinders were one triumph away from commanding three male Guardians, The same that occurred in the beach circuit where they prevailed and obtained a 10-7 victory. Thus the red men were in danger.

Jahir Ocampo, Daniel and Heber were the three athletes who had to face each other face to face in the elimination duel, where Daniel did not have the precision and was defeated despite having a medal.

Daniel dropped out of the competition and he was fired amid applause by his teammates from the red team, who are left with one less member.

PHOTOS: @ExatlonMx

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state