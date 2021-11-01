GP Mexico turns on F1 social media

In a week the Mexico City GP will be raced and F1 teams warm up ‘engines’ on social networks

The Formula 1 will celebrate the Grand Prix of Mexico City After its absence in 2020 and one week after its completion, the category has begun to dedicate space to the race that has been the winner of five consecutive best prices as “Best event of the year”.

The teams and drivers will begin to arrive at the beginning of this week for the celebration of the race and the treatment they have received during their visits has caused a countdown to be at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome. The team Red bull It has dedicated a greater amount of space, mainly because it has among its ranks the Mexican Checo Pérez. They have even recalled the images of Max Verstappen made up as a catrín on the occasion of the Day of the Dead that is celebrated in Mexico and which becomes the theme throughout the Grand Prix of Mexico City.

F1 returns to Mexico after the cancellation of the event in 2020. Getty

Hope you’re all having a spooky weekend 👻 Catch you in Mexico! 🇲🇽 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/GRq1G9ObQn – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 31, 2021

For its part, Mercedes He dedicated a photo to the race in Mexico, a track of which they have good memories because at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez the Englishman Lewis Hamilton won two world championships, in 2017 and 2018.

Also the Scuderia Ferrari, one of the most followed in Mexico had a post on its Twitter account to remind that in seven days the Grand Prix of Mexico City will be held.

Carlos Sainz took advantage of the date of the Mexico City Grand Prix to visit the Caribbean area and over the last few days he has shared a bit of his trip to Cancun, where he even played golf.