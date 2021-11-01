Good End: these are the television screens highest rated by Profeco

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Next November 10 the good end begins and many Mexicans already know what products they are going to buy during the week of discounts.

According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), thousands of people take advantage of promotions to buy technological devices, and in that sense, one of the most sought-after items are LED displays.

For this reason, last year the agency analyzed the operation of 20 Smart TVs. The objective was to identify the best models on the market, to help customers make a good purchase decision during the Good End.

Over nearly four months, a total of 1,166 trials and nine tests were conducted. Finally, it was verified that all the devices that were part of the analysis offered “a very good general performance to appreciate with remarkable quality most of the HDTV signals (open TV) and high definition movies. However, there were some who got better grades than others. Therefore, in order to prepare for the Good End 2021, which will take place from November 10 to 16, we rescued the results of the Profeco study and we remind you which were the best and worst rated LED screens.

LED displays that got the best and worst ratings:

* Speler SP-LED5OUS screen, 50 ″: Excellent.

It obtained an “Excellent” (E) rating for color and black level; “Very Good” (MB) in contrast and uniformity; and “Enough” (S) in audio.

* Display Panasonic TC-50GX500X / Mexico / 4K / 50″: Excellent.

It was rated “Excellent” (E) for black level and contrast performance and “Very Good” (MB) for color, uniformity, and audio.

* Panasonic TC-55GX500X / Mexico / 4K / 55 ″ screen: Excellent.

It was rated Excellent (E) for color, contrast, and black level, and “Very Good” (MB) for consistency and audio.

* LG-43UN7300PUC / 43 ″ screen: Very good.

It obtained a rating of Excellent (E) in audio; “Very good” in Black level and uniformity; and “Good” in contrast and color.

(Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

* JVC SI5OUR screen, 50 ″: Very good.

It had a rating of Excellent in Contrast and black level; very good in uniformity; good in audio and sufficient in color.

* Sony XB-43X800H, 43 ″ screen: Very good.

It got a “Very Good” rating for color and audio; “Good” in contrast and black level; and “Sufficient” in uniformity.

* Samsung UN50TU7000F screen: Very good.

It got an “Excellent” in black level, contrast and audio; a “Good” in color and a “Fair” (S) in uniformity.

* Atvio ATV5016ILED / Mexico / FullHD / 50 ″ screen: Very Good.

Achieved an “Excellent” (E) in black level and uniformity; “Very Good” (MB) in contrast and “B” in color and audio.

* Makena / 40S2 / Mexico / Full HD / 40 ″ screen: Enough.

Provides “Fair” performance. Enough to get a good view of free over-the-air TV channels and Internet movies and videos.

* Atvio / ATV-43UHD / México / 43 ″ screen: Enough.

Provides “acceptable” performance. Enough to get a good view of free over-the-air TV channels and Internet movies and videos.

* JVC / SI43US / Mexico / UHD / 43 ″ screen: Enough.

Provides “acceptable” performance. Enough to get a good view of free over-the-air TV channels and Internet movies and videos.

* Makena 50S7 / Mexico / UHD / 50 ″ screen: Enough.

“Sufficient” performance in color, contrast, black level, and uniformity. In audio it obtained a grade of “B” or good.

Models with very good audio fidelity and moderate volume:

* LG / 43UN7300PUC / Mexico / 43 ″.

* LG / 43UN7100PUA / Mexico / 43 ″.

* Samsung / UN50TU7000F / Mexico / 50 ″.

