“God and country” in the National Police

I saw on television a policeman of a certain rank, who even spoke with an “academic” tone, summoning boys who had not obtained a place in any university to pursue a police career. They were offered the privilege of being able to continue their studies within the institution to later become officers and non-commissioned officers. “It does not matter,” he said, “that they have obtained low scores in the Saber tests, we are waiting for them here,” he concluded.

Obviously, I am not one of those who believe that to be intelligent you have to cross the thresholds of Icfes gracefully, nor that whoever falls far below that score is condemned to a lack of competition in the world of knowledge. In fact, I have seen “losers” and “winners” whose destinies in life were contrary to what those measurements predicted.

But from there to absolutizing a kind of “follow me the ignorant” to be policemen, there is the right to suppose that a very small standard is being raised as a requirement to build a “hero”. That does not differ in anything from how the methodology has been used until now and perhaps since time immemorial.

In the profusion of police film shorts (see YouTube) that encourage young people to enroll (at 17 and a half years), they offer an adventurous world that is very tempting at that age (crossing rivers on a rope, jumping from helicopters , climb mountains, etc.) and, above all, start any sentence with the phrase “God and country”. Regarding this of religion, recently there was a scandal over the purchase of 720 Bibles with public resources (for $ 26 million), for pious officials, I suppose, which fortunately was prevented by tutelage filed by a group of atheists. And in 2018, a solemn act was held in Barbados – with the presence of dozens of cadets from the Navy of that country, in gala dress – in which Ramiro Mena Bravo, general of the Colombian Police, shortly after retired, decorated with the Major medal of our Police to the world president of Scientology, “for the contributions of this religion to the signing of the Peace Agreement in Colombia ending a 50-year civil war.” That would mean that Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Priscilla Presley were quite inspiring to Humberto de la Calle and Sergio Jaramillo, which I allow myself to doubt. Although that may be why the implementation of the Agreement is in such a precarious state. It also says that edition of Time of 2018 that “thanks to a campaign led by Scientology, there was the distribution throughout Colombia of millions of copies of the books The road to happiness, The truth about drugs and The history of human rights, followed by the grand opening of a National Church of Scientology in Bogotá, (and that) human rights violations in Colombia fell by 96% … ”. Have known. In any case, it would be worth finding out who contributed the money to distribute that millionaire of Scientological garbage in Colombia.

For now, I remember that there was already a summons to Guillermo Botero to Congress on this issue, in 2018, in which Iván Cepeda questioned the relationship between Scientology and the Police, and Feliciano Valencia denounced that in police helicopters Scientologists were transferred to areas natives. I also attest that when Guillermo Botero finished high school there were no Icfes yet.