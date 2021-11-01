Goals and summary of Cruz Azul 2-1 América in Liga MX 2021 | 10/31/2021

ABSTRACT
Game over
Game over. Cruz Azul defeats América at the last minute by penal means
90 ‘+ 3’
Yellow card for Emanuel Aguilera. Penalty for Cruz Azul
90 ‘+ 3’
3 minute compensation is added
78 ‘
Jonathan Rodríguez receives his chest in the area and crosses a left foot that passes over Ochoa’s goal. Corner kick for Cruz Azul
77 ‘
Juan Escobar filters a diagonal that does not find any celestial feet to push the net. Dangerous opportunity for Cruz Azul
73 ‘
Post! Miguel Layún enters only from the right side of the court and shoots from the right, the ball crashes into Corona’s post and the score remains 1-1
71 ‘
Yellow card for Nicolás Benedetti
67 ‘
Club América change. Sebastián Córdova gives his place to the entrance of Bruno Valdéz
66 ‘
Pablo Aguilar reaches the shot on the second play after cornering and executes a header that Ochoa retains with two hands
fifty’
Shortcut! Free kick for Cruz Azul, Santiago Giménez finishes with the head but Ochoa leans back well to the left side and keeps the ball
Four. Five’
Last 45 ‘minutes. The second half of Cruz Azul vs América begins. ‘The Machine wins it 1-0’
Halftime
45 ‘+ 3’
Finish the first half. Cruz Azul wins it 1-0 at halftime
44 ‘
GOOOOOOOOL! Roberto Alvarado recovers the ball on the left wing and hits a shoe in three quarters of the court. The ball slipped past Ochoa’s left post
40 ‘
Club América counterattack, Luis Romo loses the ball in the central circle and Sebatián Córdova tries to goal, the ball goes over the left side of Jesús Corona
36 ‘
Yellow card for Emanuel Aguilera, free kick for Cruz Azul. Heavy rain falls at the Azteca Stadium
30 ‘
América recovers the ball in midfield but the plays fail to penetrate the last quarter of the court
22 ‘
After a review of the video refereeing, Luis Enrique Santander decides to annul the annotation and the score continues 0-0
twenty’
GOOOOL! Cruz Azul takes the lead through Orbelín Pineda who once again wins the back of the Americanist defense and defines only against Ochoa.
17 ‘
Ball stopped for Cruz Azul, Luis Romo tries the shot but the danger ends in America’s area
fifteen’
Yellow card for Rafael Baca
eleven’
Cruz Azul has maintained possession of the ball during these first minutes
1′
Saved! Cruz Azul had the first of the game and Guillermo Ochoa is already a factor for the visitor’s goal to continue in zero
Initial whistle!
The game starts at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula!
Substitutes from America
27 Oscar Jimenez
2 Luis Fuentes
18 Bruno Valdez
193 Emilio Lara
8 Álvaro Fidalgo
12 Mario Osuna
34 Santiago Naveda
185 Karel Campos
9 Roger Martinez
2 Henry Martin
Initial XI of Cruz Azul
1 Jesús Corona, 4 Julio César Dominguez, 7 Luis Romo, 23 Pablo Aguilar, 24 Juan Escobar, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 22 Rafael Baca, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 28 Guillermo Fernández, 31 Orbelín Pineda, 29 Santiago Giménez.
America Initial XI
13 Guillermo Ochoa, 3 Jorge Sánchez, 19 Emanuel Aguilera, 25 Jordan Silva, 29 Miguel Layún, 6 Fernando Madrigal, 10 Sebastián Córdova, 14 Nicolás Benedetti, 23 Jesús López, 26 Salvador Reyes, 24 Federico Viñas
Dressing room ready!
Arbitration
Central: Luis Enrique Santander
Flag 1: Andrés Hernández
Flag 2: Enrique Martínez
Assistant: Juan Esquivel
Warm up!
For all
The appeal of the match looks so that the visitors can inject adrenaline and close in a great way after the fall against Monterrey in the search for the title, while Cruz Azul still struggles to place in the top positions
The Azteca turns blue
For this meeting, the Eagles will act as visitors in administrative terms, in the grandstand the fans also play their role by painting the Colossus of Santa Úrsula stadium in light blue.
We are back on J16
The regular phase of Liga MX is coming to an end and the teams seek to line up as best as possible towards the last date, which since the existence of the playoffs has become the one that defines the 12 guests who seek to settle in the Liguilla.
Aztec stadium
Blue Cross
America club
The young classic
As of the 1971 and 1972 season, the rivalry between these teams grew. The name of Classic Young It happened after the journalist Gerardo Peña referred to him in such a way. At some point, the journalist when interviewed replied that he had no intention of the name prevailing
“I just put the adjective, period. And it was an occurrence, I didn’t think about it, nor did I study it, the Classics, this Classical, the Marin, the Flores, the Quintano, the Cárdenas did, who was champion with both, Carlos Reinoso, Enrique Borja, they are truly the classics and those who strengthen them are soccer fans. ”
