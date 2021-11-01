Goals and summary of Cruz Azul 2-1 América in Liga MX 2021 | 10/31/2021

Game over. Cruz Azul defeats América at the last minute by penal means

Yellow card for Emanuel Aguilera. Penalty for Cruz Azul

3 minute compensation is added

Jonathan Rodríguez receives his chest in the area and crosses a left foot that passes over Ochoa’s goal. Corner kick for Cruz Azul

Juan Escobar filters a diagonal that does not find any celestial feet to push the net. Dangerous opportunity for Cruz Azul

Post! Miguel Layún enters only from the right side of the court and shoots from the right, the ball crashes into Corona’s post and the score remains 1-1

Yellow card for Nicolás Benedetti

Club América change. Sebastián Córdova gives his place to the entrance of Bruno Valdéz

Pablo Aguilar reaches the shot on the second play after cornering and executes a header that Ochoa retains with two hands

Shortcut! Free kick for Cruz Azul, Santiago Giménez finishes with the head but Ochoa leans back well to the left side and keeps the ball

Last 45 ‘minutes. The second half of Cruz Azul vs América begins. ‘The Machine wins it 1-0’

Finish the first half. Cruz Azul wins it 1-0 at halftime

GOOOOOOOOL! Roberto Alvarado recovers the ball on the left wing and hits a shoe in three quarters of the court. The ball slipped past Ochoa’s left post

Club América counterattack, Luis Romo loses the ball in the central circle and Sebatián Córdova tries to goal, the ball goes over the left side of Jesús Corona

Yellow card for Emanuel Aguilera, free kick for Cruz Azul. Heavy rain falls at the Azteca Stadium

América recovers the ball in midfield but the plays fail to penetrate the last quarter of the court

After a review of the video refereeing, Luis Enrique Santander decides to annul the annotation and the score continues 0-0

GOOOOL! Cruz Azul takes the lead through Orbelín Pineda who once again wins the back of the Americanist defense and defines only against Ochoa.

Ball stopped for Cruz Azul, Luis Romo tries the shot but the danger ends in America’s area

Yellow card for Rafael Baca

Cruz Azul has maintained possession of the ball during these first minutes

Saved! Cruz Azul had the first of the game and Guillermo Ochoa is already a factor for the visitor’s goal to continue in zero

The game starts at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula!

We are a couple of minutes away from Luis Ennrique Santander’s opening whistle, don’t take off from here

27 Oscar Jimenez

2 Luis Fuentes

18 Bruno Valdez

193 Emilio Lara

8 Álvaro Fidalgo

12 Mario Osuna

34 Santiago Naveda

185 Karel Campos

9 Roger Martinez

2 Henry Martin

1 Jesús Corona, 4 Julio César Dominguez, 7 Luis Romo, 23 Pablo Aguilar, 24 Juan Escobar, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 22 Rafael Baca, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 28 Guillermo Fernández, 31 Orbelín Pineda, 29 Santiago Giménez.

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 3 Jorge Sánchez, 19 Emanuel Aguilera, 25 Jordan Silva, 29 Miguel Layún, 6 Fernando Madrigal, 10 Sebastián Córdova, 14 Nicolás Benedetti, 23 Jesús López, 26 Salvador Reyes, 24 Federico Viñas

Central: Luis Enrique Santander

Flag 1: Andrés Hernández

Flag 2: Enrique Martínez

Assistant: Juan Esquivel

The appeal of the match looks so that the visitors can inject adrenaline and close in a great way after the fall against Monterrey in the search for the title, while Cruz Azul still struggles to place in the top positions

For this meeting, the Eagles will act as visitors in administrative terms, in the grandstand the fans also play their role by painting the Colossus of Santa Úrsula stadium in light blue.

The regular phase of Liga MX is coming to an end and the teams seek to line up as best as possible towards the last date, which since the existence of the playoffs has become the one that defines the 12 guests who seek to settle in the Liguilla.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups Cruz Azul vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.