Goals and summary of Cruz Azul 2-1 América in Liga MX 2021 | 10/31/2021

Hasan Sheikh
43

7:13 PM10 hours ago

ABSTRACT

7:07 PM11 hours ago

Game over

Game over. Cruz Azul defeats América at the last minute by penal means

7:03 PM11 hours ago

90 ‘+ 3’

Yellow card for Emanuel Aguilera. Penalty for Cruz Azul

6:59 PM11 hours ago

90 ‘+ 3’

3 minute compensation is added

6:47 PM11 hours ago

78 ‘

Jonathan Rodríguez receives his chest in the area and crosses a left foot that passes over Ochoa’s goal. Corner kick for Cruz Azul

6:45 PM11 hours ago

77 ‘

Juan Escobar filters a diagonal that does not find any celestial feet to push the net. Dangerous opportunity for Cruz Azul

6:41 PM11 hours ago

73 ‘

Post! Miguel Layún enters only from the right side of the court and shoots from the right, the ball crashes into Corona’s post and the score remains 1-1

6:40 PM11 hours ago

71 ‘

Yellow card for Nicolás Benedetti

6:36 PM11 hours ago

67 ‘

Club América change. Sebastián Córdova gives his place to the entrance of Bruno Valdéz

6:34 PM11 hours ago

66 ‘

Pablo Aguilar reaches the shot on the second play after cornering and executes a header that Ochoa retains with two hands

6:19 PM11 hours ago

fifty’

Shortcut! Free kick for Cruz Azul, Santiago Giménez finishes with the head but Ochoa leans back well to the left side and keeps the ball

6:14 PM11 hours ago

Four. Five’

Last 45 ‘minutes. The second half of Cruz Azul vs América begins. ‘The Machine wins it 1-0’

6:09 PM12 hours ago

Halftime

6:04 PM12 hours ago

45 ‘+ 3’

Finish the first half. Cruz Azul wins it 1-0 at halftime

5:59 PM12 hours ago

44 ‘

GOOOOOOOOL! Roberto Alvarado recovers the ball on the left wing and hits a shoe in three quarters of the court. The ball slipped past Ochoa’s left post

5:54 PM12 hours ago

40 ‘

Club América counterattack, Luis Romo loses the ball in the central circle and Sebatián Córdova tries to goal, the ball goes over the left side of Jesús Corona

5:49 PM12 hours ago

36 ‘

Yellow card for Emanuel Aguilera, free kick for Cruz Azul. Heavy rain falls at the Azteca Stadium

5:44 PM12 hours ago

30 ‘

América recovers the ball in midfield but the plays fail to penetrate the last quarter of the court

5:39 PM12 hours ago

22 ‘

After a review of the video refereeing, Luis Enrique Santander decides to annul the annotation and the score continues 0-0

5:34 PM12 hours ago

twenty’

GOOOOL! Cruz Azul takes the lead through Orbelín Pineda who once again wins the back of the Americanist defense and defines only against Ochoa.

5:29 PM12 hours ago

17 ‘

Ball stopped for Cruz Azul, Luis Romo tries the shot but the danger ends in America’s area

5:24 PM12 hours ago

fifteen’

Yellow card for Rafael Baca

5:19 PM12 hours ago

eleven’

Cruz Azul has maintained possession of the ball during these first minutes

5:14 PM12 hours ago

1′

Saved! Cruz Azul had the first of the game and Guillermo Ochoa is already a factor for the visitor’s goal to continue in zero

5:09 PM13 hours ago

Initial whistle!

The game starts at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula!

5:04 PM13 hours ago

Do not go!

We are a couple of minutes away from Luis Ennrique Santander’s opening whistle, don’t take off from here

4:59 PM13 hours ago

Substitutes from America

27 Oscar Jimenez
2 Luis Fuentes
18 Bruno Valdez
193 Emilio Lara
8 Álvaro Fidalgo
12 Mario Osuna
34 Santiago Naveda
185 Karel Campos
9 Roger Martinez
2 Henry Martin

4:54 PM13 hours ago

Substitutes for Cruz Azul

4:49 PM13 hours ago

Initial XI of Cruz Azul

1 Jesús Corona, 4 Julio César Dominguez, 7 Luis Romo, 23 Pablo Aguilar, 24 Juan Escobar, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 22 Rafael Baca, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 28 Guillermo Fernández, 31 Orbelín Pineda, 29 Santiago Giménez.

4:44 PM13 hours ago

America Initial XI

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 3 Jorge Sánchez, 19 Emanuel Aguilera, 25 Jordan Silva, 29 Miguel Layún, 6 Fernando Madrigal, 10 Sebastián Córdova, 14 Nicolás Benedetti, 23 Jesús López, 26 Salvador Reyes, 24 Federico Viñas

3:39 PM13 hours ago

Dressing room ready!

3:34 PM13 hours ago

Arbitration

Central: Luis Enrique Santander
Flag 1: Andrés Hernández
Flag 2: Enrique Martínez
Assistant: Juan Esquivel

4:29 PM13 hours ago

Warm up!

3:24 PM13 hours ago

For all

The appeal of the match looks so that the visitors can inject adrenaline and close in a great way after the fall against Monterrey in the search for the title, while Cruz Azul still struggles to place in the top positions

4:19 PM13 hours ago

The Azteca turns blue

For this meeting, the Eagles will act as visitors in administrative terms, in the grandstand the fans also play their role by painting the Colossus of Santa Úrsula stadium in light blue.

4:14 PM13 hours ago

We are back on J16

The regular phase of Liga MX is coming to an end and the teams seek to line up as best as possible towards the last date, which since the existence of the playoffs has become the one that defines the 12 guests who seek to settle in the Liguilla.

4:09 PM14 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow Cruz Azul vs America live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups Cruz Azul vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

4:04 PM14 hours ago

Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs America online and live

3:59 PM14 hours ago

Cruz Azul player to watch

3:54 PM14 hours ago

Club América player to watch

3:49 PM14 hours ago

Aztec stadium

3:44 PM14 hours ago

Blue Cross

3:39 PM14 hours ago

America club

3:34 PM14 hours ago

The young classic

As of the 1971 and 1972 season, the rivalry between these teams grew. The name of Classic Young It happened after the journalist Gerardo Peña referred to him in such a way. At some point, the journalist when interviewed replied that he had no intention of the name prevailing
“I just put the adjective, period. And it was an occurrence, I didn’t think about it, nor did I study it, the Classics, this Classical, the Marin, the Flores, the Quintano, the Cárdenas did, who was champion with both, Carlos Reinoso, Enrique Borja, they are truly the classics and those who strengthen them are soccer fans. ”

3:29 PM14 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

