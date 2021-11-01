GOAL scored by Roberto Alvarado in Cruz Azul vs. America for the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX video | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

Cruz Azul and América meet in the ‘Young Classic’ on the 16th date of the Liga MX Apertura at Estadio Azteca. In the additional minute of the first half, Roberto Alvarado took a shoe to shoot Guillermo Ochoa and score 1-0 for the ‘Machine.

With the advantage in favor of the cast directed by Juan Reynoso, the first half ends. If the result is maintained, the ‘Cementeros’ would rise to the fifth box with 23 units and would know the victory after three consecutive draws that took them away from the leadership.

For its part, America would stay in the sum with 34 points. Despite the momentary defeat, the ‘Eagles’ are already classified to the final league and will have the advantage in each game due to their place in the accumulated table.

It is important to mention that the team led by Santiago Solari has come to this match against Cruz Azul very discouraged after losing the final of the Concachampions to Monterrey. With respect to the game against the ‘Rayados’, the ‘Indiecito’ that the team has an internal unease because they made an effort to take the title.

“It cost us at the beginning of the game. They were much better in those seven or ten minutes that we couldn’t catch the rhythm, the ball and we suffered from the goal in that period. It is a team with a lot of hierarchy and with many tables, a lot of experience. He knew how to handle the game from there and in the second half as well. I congratulate you”, he pointed.

Guillermo Fernández sure of winning America

Days before the game, Argentine Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, champion’s midfielder Blue Cross, admitted on Friday that his team ran out of excuses for not adding victories that will lead them to the quarterfinals of the Apertura. As you will well remember, ‘La Maquina’ is in sixth place with 20 points, two behind the Tigres, who are the last to advance directly to the Liguilla.