Get these 2 free Xbox games with Gold

While for a few hours they are already available the new Games With Gold of the first fortnight of this month of NovemberIn other countries, other free games for Xbox with Gold have also been made available, which can now be purchased by any user who has an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You already know that in other countries free games are usually replaced with Gold, so stay tuned because we have new free games for everyone.
On this occasion, and for a limited time, we have available 2 new free games with Gold, completely different from those announced for this month of November in much of the world. On the one hand, we can free download Dark Void through the South Africa Microsoft Store. At the same time, we also find the availability of Hydro Thunder Hurricane on the Brazil Microsoft Store. Both of them backward compatible games they can be enjoyed on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S with upgrades of all kinds. Remember that you will have to have the session open and not change region at any time, either on your console or PC.
All free games for Xbox
Download Dark Void free for Xbox
Enter ‘the Void’… A sinister parallel world of hostile aliens, powerful weapons and deep mystery. … Dark Void’s unique combination of jet-pack powered dogfighting and ground combat brings an exciting new dynamic to video games. Experience the seamless transition between flight and fight in this epic Capcom adventure.
Download Hydro Thunder Hurricane free for Xbox
The fast-paced sequel to Midway’s legendary racing game is now available! In Hydro Thunder Hurricane you can pilot powerful racing boats in incredible environments, with amazing graphics and dynamic physics perfected for the water.
