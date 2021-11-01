George Clooney, without mincing words for his interpretation of ‘Batman’: “I screwed up terribly”

In the film industry, things do not always go quite well, just as there are actors who marry perfectly with their characters, there are others who do not hit ‘even with a tail’, and even so they have been able to continue their careers in Hollywood. Such is the case of George Clooney, who is still very sorry for one of his films.

The actor and director has attended the premiere of his new movie, ‘The Tender Bar’, where he has been this time behind the scenes. Some cameras for which he took the lead in ‘Batman & Robin ‘, in 1997, of which he does not keep very good memories as he has confessed to the magazine ‘People’.

George Clooney has been sincere in the question time of the premiere of his film, and has spoken of one of his most criticized films, one of his thorns nailed. “I made a superhero movie and screwed up so badly that they won’t let me get anywhere near a shoot“, he admitted with a laugh.

Enlarge Image of George Clooney as Batman.

He doesn’t want his wife to see the movie

Such is George Clooney’s opinion of ‘Batman & Robin’ that has “forbidden” his wife, Amal Clooney, to see the movie, as she recently confessed. “There are certain movies that I watch and I think: ‘No, I want my wife to respect me“, he acknowledged.

A prohibition that he has not only imposed on his wife, but also extends it to the rest of his family: “It’s a bad thing when your four-year-olds go and say, ‘This sucks. It could be a painful thing“he added.