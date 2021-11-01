George Clooney to open a film school for poor students

Several Hollywood actors, directors and producers, including George Clooney, announced the creation of a new film school for low-income students

The opening ceremony will take place in the fall of 2022. George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Calling, Grant Heslov, Nicole Avant, Eva Longoria, Working Title Films founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and the Creative artists agency co-chair Brian Lourdes and director of the United Los Angeles School District, California’s largest academic association, Austin Beitner, have teamed up for this project.

The educational institution was named Royal Academy of Film and Television Production. It will be located at the Edward R. Roybal Training Center in Los Angeles.

At this new film school, students will be able to receive academic education, practical training, and hear lectures from renowned Hollywood experts.

Additionally, the school will launch a special program for students in grades 9-12.

About George Clooney

George Clooney is a Hollywood actor, producer, and director. For his work on the television series “Urgencies”, he was recognized worldwide. He won an Oscar for his supporting role in Syriana and as a producer for Argo.

George was born in Kentucky in 1961, the son of state beauty queen Nina Bruce and classic American television host Nick Clooney. Little George often went to work with his father on TV.

Clooney began his television career and appeared on various shows at a very young age. When Clooney was in school, he suffered from a genetic disease inherited from his father’s Bell’s palsy. Within a year, half of his face was paralyzed and he became the target of harassment from his peers.

In high school, Clooney loved baseball and basketball, in 1977 he tried to play for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, but did not get a contract. From 1979 to 1981, George attended the University of Northern Kentucky and later the University of Cincinnati, but never completed his studies.