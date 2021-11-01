George Clooney, the latest Hollywood heartthrob?

The leading actor of “Syriana” turns 60 and combines his work in front of and behind the cameras with his activist side, but without neglecting his family.

Once the quintessential bachelor in the world of cinema, George Clooney, known for his work on “Syriana” or the “Ocean’s” saga, turns 60 with almost thirty years of fame behind him.

In addition to his work in front of and behind the screen, the actor has embarked on the defense of different causes and is the father of two children together with the lawyer specializing in International Law and Human Rights Amal Alamuddin.

A FAMILY BETWEEN SPOTLIGHTS.

George Timothy Clooney was born in Kentucky, United States, on May 6, 1961. The actor was not the first member of his family to dedicate himself to show business. His father, Nick Clooney, worked as a journalist and television presenter. His aunt, Rosemary Clooney, was a well-known singer and actress.

“We were famous, we were always under that glass,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “I could see with Rosemary how bad her career could go, financially, all the setbacks and then the comeback, and I could also understand that version of living in the public eye for such a long period of time. There was probably no one better prepared for fame than me ”, he also indicated in the interview.

Occasionally, Nina, the actor’s mother, would appear on his show in the summer, and when they couldn’t afford a babysitter to take care of little George and his sister, the whole family would wake up early and go to the studio together, Esquire published in 2014.

Clooney himself took his first steps with it. “It all sounds very glamorous,” he told the outlet, “but in the early 1970s, my dad was making $ 9,000 a year.” Their father’s career took them to different places and stable income did not always accompany them.

Her Aunt Rosemary, on the other hand, was closer to the lights and charm of Beverly Hills. Her first husband, José Ferrer, won an Oscar for his performance in “Cyrano de Bergerac” and they lived where the stars live. “James Stewart lived on the block. I had never seen anything like it. It was magical, ”the actor reminded Esquire.

Clooney’s career aspirations, however, at least initially, were far from the spotlight. As a child he wanted to be a baseball player, he even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds a year before he came of age, but he ended up studying television journalism at Northern Kentucky University.

Clooney dropped out of school before finishing it and headed to Los Angeles at the age of 21. “When I decided to move to LA to try to be an actor, my father really fell on me. I remember him saying ‘you are giving up your education!’ ”He told The Guardian.

DOCTOR DOUG ROSS.

The first two years went by without much progress, but in 1984 he landed his first major role in the sitcom “ER,” followed by others in “The Facts of Life” or “Roseanne.”

In 1994, he landed in the role that marked a turning point in his career, that of Dr. Doug Ross on the NBC series “ER.” “Thanksgiving Day, I was walking through New York with my friend Ben and a guy says ‘Hey, George!’ They had recognized me before, but always by the name of my character. But the guy knew my name. I remember Benny looked at me and said, ‘You just got famous. And I was saying to myself: ‘I got famous!’ It was exciting, ”Clooney told Esquire.

In cinema, the actor appeared in posters such as “From Dusk Till Dawn”, 1996, “The Peacemaker”, 1997. Also in the criticized “Batman and Robin”, the same year. “I learned that if you are going to be held responsible for a movie instead of just being an actor in it, you better pick better movies,” he told The Guardian last year.

Clooney counts in his filmography with titles like “Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou”, of the Coen brothers, of 2000; “Ocean’s Eleven”, in 2001, and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”, of 2002.

In 2006, Clooney received an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as a CIA agent in “Syriana.” In that same edition, he was nominated for best director and best original screenplay for “Good Night, And Good Luck.”

The Oscar was followed by films such as “Michael Clayton,” from 2007; “Burn After Reading”, in 2008; “The Men Who Stare at Goats”, 2009; “The Descendants”, from 2011 or “Gravity”, from 2013. His latest work to date is “The Midnight Sky”, which he directed and starred in and premiered in 2020 on the Netflix platform.

LOVE AND PHILANTHROPY.

In addition to his screen work, Clooney is known for his activism. “I grew up in a generation where everyone we cared about was being murdered, from Martin Luther King to Bobby and Jack Kennedy, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. And all these things that mattered were happening, women’s rights, civil rights, and the anti-Vietnam movement. [protestas contra la guerra]”The actor commented to People magazine in 2020.

Last year, together with his wife, Alamuddin, he donated $ 500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative following the murder of George Floyd and allocated a million dollars to the fight against covid-19, in addition to supporting different organizations after the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

The couple created, in 2016, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Clooney and Alamuddin, who acquired the actor’s last name, met in July 2013 in the city of Como, Italy. “I thought she was beautiful and I thought she was funny and obviously smart,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “I don’t know. He probably thought I was older, ”he answered the question of whether she thought the same.

The actor added that they maintained contact, that they exchanged emails and talked about everything that happened in each other’s lives and that, after a while, it became clear that there was more than just friendship.

In September 2014, the couple married in Venice, Italy. Three years later, her twins, Ella and Alexander, were born.

“We never planned it. We don’t talk about it until after we get married, which is funny, “said the actor.

“And so after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we felt like we were very lucky, both of us, and that we should share in the good luck that we have,” Clooney said.

By Manuel Noriega.

EFE / REPORTS

