From Yoda to Eren Jaeger: Celebrities Show Off First Halloween Costumes | TV and Show

And at last the day came. Among horror films and sweets, there is no doubt that one of the protagonists of the night of October 31 is the costumes, especially those that, thanks to the famous, go viral every Halloween.

Whether it’s scary outfits or pop culture references, celebrities they get their best ideas every year to celebrate this Halloween, and although the night has not yet fallen in Chile, artists, actors and celebrities they are already competing to be the best costume, starting the war for the favorite costume:

Lizzo

Singer and rapper Lizzo opted for her own version of Yoda, Luke Skywalker’s iconic Jedi Master.

Harry Styles

The musician, who is in the middle of a tour for his latest album, Fine line, appeared on the show dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Thus, his costume quickly went viral on social networks, with people celebrating his funny version.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The protagonist of Halloween Kills it touched the networks during the week for paying tribute to his mother, Janet Leigh, and her iconic character in Psycho.

Jamie Lee Curtis honoring her mum dressed as Marion Crane from Psycho at the #HalloweenKills premiere is all I’ll be thinking about rest of the week, I’m not okay 😭 pic.twitter.com/xW4r6uCsNr – tara costello (@Catstello) October 13, 2021

Paul MCCARTNEY

Although his costume was much more modest, Sir McCartney took advantage of the date to mask himself and wish his followers a great Halloween.

Kourtney kardashian

As part of their engagement, socialite Kourtney Kardashian with her partner, Travis Barker, They dressed up as the brutal and controversial couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. “Until death do us part,” Kardashian posted.

Saweetie

The rapper remembered Halle Berry’s Catwoman around this time, in fact, He took advantage of the situation to joke with the actress.

Hailey bieber

The model and wife of Justin Bieber wanted to use this day to pay tribute to Britney Spears and surprised everyone with their resemblance. “The first concert I ever went to was to see this queen.”, wrote.

Kendall jenner

Remembering one of Tim Burton’s most beloved protagonists, the businesswoman opted to dress up as Emily, the disgraced bride of the film in stop-motion Corpse of the Bride.

Slash

The mythical guitarist wanted to show off a horrible mask for these dates.

Cole sprouse

The Riverdale actor assured on his Instagram that I wanted to be Levi Ackerman but I was too tall. Faced with this, he had to settle for the protagonist of the popular anime Shingeki No Kyojin, Eren jaeger.