From vaccine to Baby Yoda, this is how celebrities celebrated Halloween

Halloween did it once again, after a year where celebrities had to celebrate in the privacy of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic … now they lived the spirit of Halloween to the fullest surrounded by costumes and parties in Los Angeles. And as Google Trends predicted, among the most popular costumes for celebrities we find witches, characters from series and movies like “The Squid Game” and even a couple of Britneys Spears with everything and boa. Here we show you the best costumes for this Halloween weekend in Hollywood. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa The parents of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir went ghost hunting in their “Ghostbusters” costumes.

Gisele Bundchen Bündchen shared some cute photos with her daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein dressed as ‘Tampa Bay Pirates’, a sweet reference to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team where her husband plays.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott The businesswoman and rapper, who is expecting her second child, I prefer to celebrate this year with a much simpler and more comfortable costume. Jenner dressed up all in black with a pair of cat ears, while Scott dressed up as Michael Myers and his daughter Stormi dressed up as a beautiful mermaid.

Cardi B “We cast a spell on you and now you are ours,” the rapper commented along with the photos and videos she posted of her and her daughter Kulture posing for the camera dressed as witches.

Doja cat Doja continued to surprise and this year she chose to dress up as Miss Sara Bellum from “The Powerpuff Girls”, for those who do not remember, she was a character from the animated series. He even included the mayor in his stunning look.

Ciara The singer dressed up as the legendary Selena! “I have been learning Spanish. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the Latino culture, ”Ciara commented next to the image.

Lizzo Lizzo won Halloween! The musical star looked unrecognizable in his incredible Baby Yoda costume from Disney + “The Mandalorian”.

Patrick Mahomes The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, fiancee Brittany Matthews and daughter Sterling chose the “101 Dalmatians” to dress up this year. Matthews was transformed into Cruella de Vil, Mahomes dressed as the henchmen, and little Sterling was like a little Dalmatian.

Taylor Swift The singer opted for something comfortable and dressed in a complete squirrel pajamas, next to the image writing: “I can not speak at the moment, I am doing squirrel things.”

Reese whiterspoon “Ahhhhh … the birds!” Reese commented next to the image of her costume, which is inspired by one of the great Hollywood films. “His performance in Hitchcocks’s ‘Los Pájaros’ is phenomenal. If you haven’t seen the movie, it’s a great spooky movie to watch this weekend! ”Added Witherspoon.

Olivia rodrigo The singer donned a short blonde bob to play Elvira Hancock, Michelle Pfeiffer’s character from “Scarface.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas The pair were inspired by the 2003 Disney movie “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” with Jonas impersonating Italian pop star Paolo Valisari and Turner dressed as Isabella Parigi, even tagging Hilary Duff on their Instagram post.

Nina Dobrev Nina Dobrev proved she is the queen of Halloween costumes this weekend, she and her boyfriend Shaun White dressed up as Benny Watts and Beth Harmon, respectively, from Netflix’s “Lady’s Gambit.” The couple was joined by their friend Adam DeVine.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky This year the couple enjoyed Halloween in Australia where they dressed up as a nurse and a Demogorgon from “Stranger Things.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s entire family became the Addams Family, they even performed the theme of the Halloween classic.

Kerry Washington The actress wore one of the most popular Halloween costumes of the year. “456 in the game, 001 in your hearts ️ #HappyHalloween And congratulations to the entire cast, crew and creators of #SquidGame for this powerful storytelling and groundbreaking series. Who else is paralyzed!?!? ”Washington wrote on Instagram.

Ellen Degeneres Beep, beep! Driving a motorized scooter, the talk show host joked that she was dressed as “the future Ellen” for the latest Halloween episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which will conclude in 2022 after 19 seasons.

drew Barrymore The “Drew Barrymore Show” host screamed … but laughing, as she remembered her memorable character Casey Becker (along with a slightly less scary Ghostface) from the Halloween classic “Scream.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker The newly engaged couple celebrated Halloween by recreating looks from the 1993 classic film “True Romance.” Kourtney looked stunning as the character from Patricia Arquette, Alabama, in pink leopard print leggings and a see-through blue top paired with a short blonde wig. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer dressed up as Christian Slater’s character Clarence in a Hawaiian shirt, jacket, and sunglasses.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took the pandemic theme this Halloween very seriously. The pop star dressed up as a COVID-19 vaccine, with her fiancé disguised as a doctor.