Former Morelia player receives a bullet while directing a game in Argentina

After hanging up the booties in 2018, Mauricio ‘Pampa’ Romero, footballer who had his best years in Monarcas MoreliaHe has dedicated himself to directing teams in the lower ranks of Argentine soccer and precisely in one of those meetings he received a bullet.











The former defender had his best years in Monarcas Morelia.





In Mendoza, Argentina, the club Ferro de General Pico (directed by Romero) and Hurricane Las Heras They were playing a match, when at minute 79, the match had to be suspended because the ‘Pampa’ received a bullet impact on the left shoulder.

The former footballer of clubs like Puebla or Atlante had to be treated in the stadium changing rooms, “It is in good condition and out of danger”, announced the Ferro Carril Oeste club, through a statement and to clarify what happened in the game of its subsidiary.

“I am scared and anguished by everything that happened, you are going to play a soccer game and you find yourself in a context that you never think you are going to see,” Mauricio Romero told local media.

The bullet impact received by the Mexican naturalized It came from the stands, where a fight broke out and a subsequent shooting. This caused some fans to enter the field of play and confusion reigned.

Mauricio Romero and the club’s kinesiologist, Gonzalo Soler, will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. For the moment, nine people have been arrested for their possible involvement in the violent acts, Besides that the president of the Huracán Las Heras club, Rafael Giardini, resigned.











The ‘Pampa’ Romero also played for Puebla in Liga MX (Gabriela Pérez-Cuartoscuro)





Because of the violent incident, The ‘Pampa’ Romero rethinks to continue in football, since he assures that he will take the time to think about what he really wants to do; He clarified that he likes being a coach, but “he does not want to be in contact with the ugly part of football.”

The former defender was one of the critical voices before the move from Monarcas Morelia to Mazatlán: In an interview for Fox Sports Mexico, he commented that such venue changes never occur in South American soccer.