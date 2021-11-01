FMF confirms friendly match between Mexico and Chile in the United States

Editorial Mediotiempo

As anticipated a few days ago Halftime, next December, the Mexican team will have a friendly match against his similar chili, as confirmed by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

The game scheduled for the next December 8 at Q2 Stadium will be held in the city of Austin, Texas, a commitment that will be the sixth and last game of the MexTour 2021, which will take place one day before the start of the End of Opening 2021 of Liga MX.

It should be noted that the duel between El Tri and the South American team will be the first time in the 19 years of history of the popular MexTour that he visit said city of Texas, although both combined could do it without their stars because it will not be FIFA date.

“Austin joins in Texas to the metropolitan areas of Dallas (AT&T Stadium, Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium), Houston (NRG Stadium) and San Antonio (Alamodome) as MexTour historic stops, while Q2 Stadium becomes the fifth Texas stadium in which the Mexican National Team has played during the annual MexTour, “the statement detailed.

It must be remembered that during this year, the Mexican team has disputed five friendly matches in the United States, with an average of almost 50 thousand fans per game, which have been held in the cities of Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles and Charlotte.

When will the tickets go to the vein?

In the same statement, SUM and FMF informed all Tri fans in the United States that the tickets for the next preparation match between Mexico and Chile will go on sale to the general public Thursday, November 4.