Florida elementary school volunteer rejected for having OnlyFans

Orlando, Florida.- School officials in the center of Florida told a woman that they no longer accept her as a volunteer in the primary school of her children, after another parent found her page on an adult-only website with explicit photos and videos.

Victoria Triece, 30, says she makes a living posting images to the website, where people pay a subscription to view its content, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

She now plans to sue the Orange County Public School District for a million dollars, after being told she is no longer allowed to volunteer at the Orlando Sand Lake Elementary School, where their children, ages 5 and 10, attend the campus.

For five years, Triece has been a part of the school’s ADDition volunteer program, doing everything from helping students with their assignments to hosting class parties.

“Everything I did was taken from my hands without a proper reason,” he said Thursday at a news conference with his lawyers.

Triece, whose Twitter account links to the adult site, worked for OnlyFans for more than two years before another parent apparently signed up, paid for the content and notified the school, she and her attorneys said.

“There will be a percentage of parents who will rise up in their moral arms and point the discriminatory finger at her and say, ‘We don’t want you around our children,'” said attorney Mark NeJame. “Well, they wouldn’t have known because she kept him away from the kids. You cannot access it unless you are an adult. “

School district spokesman Michael Ollendorff declined to comment, citing “potential, pending or ongoing litigation.”

But he told the newspaper about several documents detailing the guidelines for volunteers from ADDition, none of which explicitly governs what volunteers do off campus.

Triece passed a required background check and has no criminal record, according to WESH. She said she also dresses appropriately when she attends school functions and has a good relationship with teachers and parents.

She said she wants to be reinstated and compensated by the district for the shame and the impact on her life.

“Now I’m supposed to go into the building and I don’t know what they told my son’s teacher,” she said. “I don’t know what anyone at that school has been told about me.”

A parent who learned of her firing referred her to the law firm and other parents have reached out to show their support, she said.

“One minute of my work a day is not my whole life, it is not my life of being a mother or being a mother,” she remarked. “I think everyone is stunned because they say, ‘We know you, we know who you are.’

