Five things to know when treating psoriasis with biologics

It is important to take into account some factors that could influence an effective therapy in a certain pathology

Plaque manifestation is the most common when talking about psoriasis.

Psoriasis continues to be one of the pathologies that most affects the world population, the moderate being a condition that ranges from 3 to 10% and the chronic or severe more than 10%, this pathology is characterized by presenting in plaques and usually originates in the patient discomfort and high sensitivity in the area.

In the same way, there is a variety of treatments that can be effective against this skin condition, the biological ones are those bodies monoclonal and diffusion proteins that are in charge of blocking those agents, enzymes or molecules that produce an inflammatory condition in the disease.

On the other hand, it is great importance that a patient Take into account if this type of biological therapy can be effective and safe, since the response it can produce tends to vary individually, for this it must be taken into account:

Evaluate if there is any type or joint discomfort

It is normal for a patient suffering from psoriasis to also develop in a point of arthritis condition psoriatic, because as is known this condition is immunological and in approximately 25% of patients suffer from the second condition already mentioned.

For this type of therapy to be effective, the family doctor must validate that there are no symptomatic pictures in the joints of both upper and lower limbs, since therapy with biologics may not be very effective when suffering from this comorbidity.

It is essential to take into account statistics when suffering from serious secondary events

It is necessary to take into account that some symptoms or serious effects that psoriasis produces can put the patient’s immunity and system at risk, therefore, the development and manifestation of serious infections may appear, for this reason, it is necessary that the patient take into account as well as his GP probability of infection through interleukin-17 and interleukin-12/23 inhibitors, during the administration of therapy by biologics.

Complete information about the possibility of being treated with biologics

It is normal that access to this type of medicine is limited due to the high costs they have, however, in some cases health insurers they have in their plan this type of treatment, which is of great importance to include it within the program and medical history of the patient, in the same way, the doctor must inform the possibility of this type of therapy.

Therapeutic compliance

Although compliance rates are higher for biologics than for other types of psoriasis treatments, they are still not optimal. In some health entities the drugs are protected and the patient is cited for the application of their dose on a monthly or quarterly basis, in this way a full therapy process is ensured.

In the case of impregnation doses at the start of treatment, the injections could be provided to the patient with appropriate instructions on how and when to apply them.

Appearance of a new biologic for psoriasis

It may be that certain types of therapies that are being carried out with a certain biological tend to be suspended or may be changed due to the results or improvements that appear in another, it is important that the patient as well as the doctor in charge of this follow-up evaluate alternatives and depending on the components of the new drug takes place a change.

For example, some studies validate the contrast between drugs and their effectiveness: “BE READY compared bimekizumab with placebo, presenting an improvement of 90% or more in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) in 91% of the patients at week 16 after having In the BE VIVID study, bimekizumab was compared with ustekinumab (an interleukin-12/23 blocker) and placebo, finding that 85% of the bimekizumab group had a PASI of 90% versus 50% of the ustekinumab group in 16 weeks “.