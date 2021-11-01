FIFA once again vetoes the Mexican Football Federation

ORonce it comes out very dear to Mexico that the fans of El Tri uttered the homophobic cry. The Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA punished the Mexican Football Federation with two games without spectators, after what happened in the October knockout games against Canada and Honduras, plus a fine of 100 thousand Swiss francs, equivalent to almost two million 289 thousand pesos.

According to the document released this Monday, the FIFA Commissioner’s report includes the charge of discrimination in the conduct of spectators, which is why El Tri received the second most severe sanction of those that were announced today.

Hungary also hosted two matches without spectators, but the second is suspended for a two-year probationary period, plus a game with no supporters on the road.

The other team punished in CONCACAF was Panama, which received a veto party for discriminatory conduct of his spectators against Costa Rica and Mexico.

The Mexico’s next two home games in the World Cup Qualifying are against Costa Rica and Panama in the window of the last days of January and the first of February 2022.

