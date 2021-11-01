FIFA once again vetoes Mexico for the discriminatory cry

The Mexican Soccer Federation has been fined again for discriminatory acts and the Mexican team will pay for it.

The FIFA announced the disciplinary sanctions for the encounters of World Cup qualifier of the past months, and again there is a fine and a veto.

The next two games of Mexican representative will be held without people and in addition to paying 100,000 Swiss francs, almost 110 thousand dollars, due to, the statement says:

“Discrimination (discriminatory behavior for support) “.

This for home games against Canada and Honduras, held on October 8 and 10 respectively.

Again, the @FMF punished by discriminatory screams. Two veto games: Costa Rica and Panama and a fine of $ 110,000. Details: @UnivSports pic.twitter.com/CZRm8mJ7ES – Edgar Luna Cruz (@sepiatata) November 1, 2021

This must be paid, if there is no protest from the FMF, for the knockout duels against Costa Rica January 30 and Panama February 2 of next year.

Mexico I had already paid for a game behind closed doors, versus Jamaica, for the same reason, at the beginning of the tie, but the second was forgiven by the appeal filed by the FMF.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi is disappointed in Laporta: his words hurt me