FIFA imposes a new veto on Mexico of two games without an audience due to the homophobic shout of its fans

The body also fined the Mexican Federation 100,000 Swiss francs ($ 109,800) for “discriminatory behavior” during the games against the Canadian and Honduran teams played at the Azteca Stadium on October 7 and 10.

The Mexican soccer team will have to play two games without an audience due to the “discriminatory behavior” of its fans during the recent qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Monday.

FIFA’s punishment of the Mexican team was due to the ‘Tri’ fans shouting homophobic insults to the players from Canada and Honduras during the matches held at the Azteca Stadium on October 7 and 10.

In addition, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed on the Mexican Football Federation the payment of a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (about $ 109,800) for the recurrent discriminatory behavior of the fans of ‘Tri’.

Despite the constant requests from players and managers to the fans not to shout the homophobic insult “fucking” during the clearance of the rival goalkeeper, the followers of ‘Tri’ continue to show that the Latin American nation predominates a sexist and discriminatory culture towards sexual minorities.

Second veto in 2021

Just two months ago, on September 2, Mexico hosted Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, in a match that was played without an audience because the ‘Tri’ had been sanctioned after the constant shout of “fucking” by its fans. during a pre-Olympic tournament held in the state of Jalisco in mid-March.

While waiting for the FIFA Appeals Committee to review the case, the sanction announced this Monday by the body would imply that Mexico would play without audience in the stands the World Cup qualifying matches against Costa Rica and Panama, to be held on January 30 and February 2, 2022.