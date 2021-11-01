Fidel Kuri, former owner of the Veracruz club, could not get out of prison on bail

Fidel Kuri Grajales (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On September 26, the former owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz, Fidel Kuri Grajales, for their possible involvement in the crime of fraud, so he entered the Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center of Almoloya de Juárez on September 20 as a preventive prison.

During the second week of October it was announced that the businessman could spend the rest of the process outside Almoloya if he paid an amount close to the MXN 100 million, amount designated by a judge attached to the Judicial Branch of the State of Mexico as a financial guarantee, since a modification in his precautionary measures gave him this opportunity.

Although the forecasts seemed favorable for Kuri Grajales, the affected party, Arrendadora Internacional Azteca, S, A. de C. V, a subsidiary of the company Aztec TV, decided to appeal the precautionary measure and requested that the accused remain in prison for the remainder of the process.

Fidel Kuri was apprehended in the State of Mexico last September for the alleged crime of fraud (Photo: Twitter / @ FiscaliaCDMX)

According to the journalist Ignacio Suarez, Judge Pablo Ortíz reversed the decision that gave him the opportunity to bail, so he will no longer be able to pay the MXN 100 million in exchange for his probation while the rest of the investigations were carried out.

The leader was dictated unofficial pre-trial detention this Sunday, October 31, for which he will spend the rest of the investigations in prison and will no longer be able to enjoy the benefits granted by the payment of the bail.

Among the conditions that had been previously accepted in exchange for the MXN 100 million, was the regular presentation, once a week, before the general director of the State Center for Precautionary Measures, stating that his arraigo is a domicile From Mexico City.

Fidel Kuri is being investigated for the crime of fraud against Arrendadora Internacional Azteca, S, A. de C. V, a subsidiary of the TV Azteca company. (Photo: Twitter / @ FiscaliaCDMX)

According to the report presented by the journalist Suarez, the defense of Fidel Kuri He will appeal this decision with the aim of recovering the precautionary measure that includes the millionaire bail and home settlement, so his legal situation will be redefined in the coming days.

The defendant was charged with fraud for a debt amounting to MXN 139 million, a situation that led the businessman to a legal dispute against the Ajusco television station, who recently managed to seize all the assets of the Red Sharks of Veracruz.

The reason why Kuri Grajales He had requested such an amount with the aim of paying the debts he had with his former team in terms of salaries, since he was on the ropes by the Liga BBVA MX for a possible disaffiliation of the organization.

Fidel Kuri Grajales was president and owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz until 2019, the year in which he was disaffiliated due to legal problems (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In accordance with ESPN, the Red Sharks of Veracruz they had a debt close to MXN 200 million to cover all the necessary expenses to be able to continue being part of the Mexican soccer league, of which MXN 120 million they corresponded to a loan from the subsidiary company of TV Azteca.

The objective of the government of Veracruz and from the television station itself, it would be to return football to the city of the Gulf of Mexico, so in case the lawsuits proceed against Kuri Grajales, the institution could finish covering the debt with the Liga BBVA MX and request a return to the first division.

“On our part we continue to be very interested and with the best disposition to return professional football to Veracruz,” said José Luis Franco Lima, Secretary of Finance and Planning of Veracruz after the seizure of assets.

KEEP READING:

TV Azteca seized the intellectual property rights of the Red Sharks of Veracruz

Fidel Kuri, former owner of Sharks, could get out of jail if he pays 100 million pesos

How was the stage of the Red Sharks of Veracruz before their disaffiliation from Liga MX