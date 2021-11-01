FDA Adds Regulation on Breast Implant Risks | Video

Posted at 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT) Thursday, October 28, 2021

FDA Requires Alert on Breast Implant Risks Playing



0:44

Posted at 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT) Friday, October 29, 2021

Pfizer will send "immediately" vaccines for children


0:52

Posted at 20:17 ET (00:17 GMT) Friday, October 29, 2021

Eating well informed: the usefulness of knowing the ingredients


1:59

Posted at 21:32 ET (01:32 GMT) Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Colombia: judge orders Martha Sepúlveda to be euthanized


0:50

Posted at 18:41 ET (22:41 GMT) Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Golfer boosts his sport with a new orthopedic arm


0:59

Posted at 22:13 ET (02:13 GMT) Tuesday, October 26, 2021




0:52

Posted at 20:36 ET (00:36 GMT) Tuesday, October 19, 2021




1:01

Posted at 20:57 ET (00:57 GMT) Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Texas begins persuasion campaign to vaccinate adults


2:34

Posted at 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT) Wednesday, October 13, 2021

USA: FDA approves vaping products


1:04

Posted at 18:16 ET (22:16 GMT) Tuesday, October 12, 2021

They propose a reduction in the use of aspirin


1:28

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2021 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button