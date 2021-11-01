Fans shoot a coach in the middle of a football game

This weekend there was a regrettable situation in the Argentine soccer in the city of Mendoza during the match between Hurricane Las Heras and the Ferro de General Pico of the last day of Federal A where in the stands there were some incidents that ended in gunshots.

This situation caused the coach of the team of the Ferro, Mauricio Romero, received a bullet impact in the shoulder, but his health is out of danger. The violent events began when the Hurricane team, who had no options to dispute the promotion, was up on the scoreboard 3-1 against him. Ferro, which does have options to go up to the First National.

#FederalA Timing of the incidents. The injured person is the coach of Ferro de Pico, Mauricio Romero. He has already been treated and is stable. The rest of the squad and delegation are in optimal condition in the locker room

At minute 33, when the third goal of the locals fell, the referee stopped the game due to disturbances in the stands, moments later detonations were heard that were directed to the field of play. The players, the coaching staff and the referee began to run desperately to the locker room to protect themselves from the violent acts.

The match was suspended and the Disciplinary Court of the AFA will determine the sanction for the home team.