falls from $ 3,000 to zero and its creators flee with the proceeds

The price of the cryptocurrency SQUID, inspired by the Netflix show The Squid Gameand collapsed on Monday after it was reported that the anonymous founders disconnected the token and they will retire with the earnings of all the people they invested in the currency.

SQUID had been launched last Tuesday at a price of 0.01 and the value of the token had increased dramatically, because after just 72 hours it was already worth $ 4.42, a growth of 44,100%. For 12 am this Monday, November 1 it had risen to 38 dollars, that is, an increase of 380,000%, but in a period of 20 minutes it became worth 628.33 at 3:20 am, arrive at 2,856.64 at 3:35 am (a growth of 7.500% in three hours) and drop 99.99% to 0.0007 by 3:40 am.

Also, the website configured for the token is offline, and even over the weekend CoinMarketCap had reported that users were unable to sell the token on Pancakeswap. for at least 3 years thanks to a system antidumping, so those who bought the cryptocurrency they couldn’t do something to protect their investment.

This move is known as a “carpet pull” where developers quickly cash out coins for real money and they deplete the fund, which cannot hold its value.



This was the fall of the cryptocurrency SQUID

On the other hand, the official Twitter account for the token, which had accumulated more than 57,000 followers, is subject to temporary restrictions due to “unusual activity”.

A cryptocurrency to participate in the virtual “Squid Game”

In addition to creating SQUID, the creators of the project also generated another coin called Marbles, an asset that could only be won by participating in the game with similar theme the Netflix series. Of these winners, those who accumulated this other coin were the only ones who could sell their SQUIDs on the open market.

To participate in the first game, players had to pay a 456 SQUID fee and in case they wanted to get their money back, they needed to have at least this amount in their account. However, if they decided to play and failed at the first level, this figure was lost forever.



This is what the Squid Game site looked like, from where you bought Marbles to play

However since the website is now offline, the participants can’t even play to try to get your money back.

According to the CoinMarketCap site, many of the investors decided to bet on the cryptocurrency after seeing the news from different media that paid attention to SQUID, which did consider the project as genuine.

A victim showed her frustration at not being able to sell her token when his investment of $ 57 was worth 14,000, while another person pointed out that they lost all their money by buying 5,000 SQUID at a price of $ 1 each.

More elements that caused mistrust

Besides of no official support from Netflix for cryptocurrency, there were other factors that suggested it was a scam that could explode at any time. In this case the CEO of Squid Game, David Kanny, did not exist on LinkedIn, where it was allegedly mentioned he had five years of experience in the Streaming company, while other of its executives did not appear either.

And who are these stock-looking people, you might ask?

For starters, this “David Kanny” (the CEO) doesn’t exist on linkedin. pic.twitter.com/HVo47RkLa2 – Michele (@asparagiii) October 29, 2021

Other alerts were given on its website and in its whitepaper, which were full of spelling and grammar errors, while in their social networks the options were deactivated that any user could respond, the same situation that occurred in the Telegram channel.

This is not the first case that a scam where some element of pop culture is used For call the atention. For example, a similar case occurred with the Mando cryptocurrency, which used images from The Mandalorian to promote the token with the Disney show.