Extra straight hair, the 90’s are back

As the 2022 spring / summer fashion shows came to a close, it became clear that a key hair trend will stick around next year: sleek straight locks stick around. It is one of the countless returns of the beauty and fashion keys of the nineties (as well as thin eyebrows and gloss lips). This is due to the emergence of the nostalgic generation of millennials and the Z, who seem to be obsessed with that time. But when something hits the Chanel runway, a massive following of the trend is almost guaranteed.

At the Chanel show in Paris, stylist Damien Boissinot proposed for many of the models straight manes with parting in the center. The shine was dazzlingUnlike the dull, heat-damaged hair that many of us suffer from when we first resort to straightening.

Something similar was perceived in the Show from Fendace (a collaboration between Fendi and Versace) in Milan. Industry veteran Guido Palau was in charge of the straight hairs, which were enhanced with extensions for exaggerated length. Thanks to the famous faces that walked the runway, from Gigi Hadid to Naomi Campbell to Emily Ratajkowski, the look it is causing endless repercussions.

In London, the Mark Fast models also sported straight hair. The inspiration was “It-girl in the 90s”, with Maria Kovacs combing the hair “la with attitude and shine”, the latter courtesy of the Schwarzkopf Professional Osis + Sparkler Shine Spray.

The girls with curls from the show they wore their natural curls, another great hair trend of the moment. (By the way, embracing one’s natural curls can also be attributed to a 90s influence – think Julia Roberts, Beyoncé and Sarah Jessica Parker in those decades).

But whatever your hair is, stylist Michelle Thompson tells Bazaar that it’s versatility we long for this season. Ever since we came out of confinement, when we had little reason to style our hair, the straight look is a cool alternative to beachy waves.

With the boom in tools having fallen, thanks to the pandemic many of us acquired a new interest in the quality of our hair, which is something we want to keep going back to using the plates. “Healthy hair is now at the forefront and people will continue to care for it”says influential hairstylist James Pecis. Fortunately, “technology has come a long way in hair care,” he adds. When it comes to straightening, this means heat with maximum protection and high-tech tools.

“I always go for GHD Bodyguard Heat Protection Spray, which leaves hair feeling silky and smooth without leaving a sticky residue,” says Thompson. While working with the GHD Platinum + shaper, explain that “the irons smooth and soften the hair without compromising health and condition”. For quick styling, she includes the GHD Unplugged Wireless Styler which she claims is “extremely useful for when I want to smooth the hairline and add any details around the face. ”

So, if you’re ready to pick up the straight hair trend, you already know that you do not have to compromise its good condition. Plus, as Chanel shows, it can look a lot more exclusive than when we wore it in high school.

