Exatlón México: FILTER name of the ELIMINATED today Sunday, October 31

Exatlon: Mexico 2021 continues to raise the voltage of emotions week by week, the most challenging reality show on Mexican television continues to leave pleasant episodes but today, October 31, we will be a little closer to the final stretch.

That is why the expectation grows and today Sunday, filter the name of the contestant who will be removed tonight after a fearless elimination challenge

Men’s team Guardians and Pathfinders They are in imminent risk, after a week where they had to represent Mexico against Exatlón contestants from Slovenia, in one of the most exciting episodes of the entire season.

But as the Mexican team fell, the consequences will be serious and, although the team of legends will make its appearance next Monday, the removed from today will have to abandon the challenge of Exathlon.

He is the ELIMINATED of today Sunday, October 31 in Exatlón: Mexico

After a fierce combat, the elimination duel will arrive Koke warrior by the blue team and Jahir ocampo for the red team, giving away a very intense elimination duel.

After the great elimination duel Koke Guerrero prevails, leaving eliminated Jahir Ocampo this Sunday, October 31, where Exatlón: Mexico is approaching the final stretch of the season.

Jahir ocampo He arrived with a stellar poster to this season of Exatlón: México 2021, after having won the gold medal of the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2018, now the diver will have to pack suitcases and say goodbye to the 2 million pesos of the award.