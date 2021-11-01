Eptinezumab is effective when given shortly after migraine attacks begin.

An accompanying meta-analysis supports the analgesic benefit of CGRP receptor antagonists, among many other options, as acute treatment.

One third of patients experience an insufficient response to current acute treatments.

According to the study, the possibility that acute treatment offers a prevention benefit and a treatment preventive that has acute effects is “an interesting advance”.

Eptinezumab, an anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antibody, accelerates the resolution of symptoms when administered within the first 6 hours of migraine onset.

The co-primary efficacy endpoints were time to headache absence and time to absence of the most bothersome symptoms (nausea, photophobia, or phonophobia).

The key secondary end points were the absence of headache and the absence of the most bothersome symptoms 2 hours after the start of the infusion. Additional secondary end points were the absence of headache and the absence of the most bothersome symptoms at 4 hours and the use of rescue medication within 24 hours.

Among patients eligible for preventive migraine therapy who experienced a moderate to severe migraine attack, treatment with intravenous eptinezumab versus placebo reduced the time to resolution of headache and symptoms.

The feasibility of giving eptinezumab treatment during a migraine attack and the comparison with alternative treatments has not yet been established.

