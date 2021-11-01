Ennid Wong models a checkered dress in front of the mirror

United States.- If there is someone who has a good taste for fashion, it is the Mexican model Ennid Wong who in her most recent post on networks left a little taste of how such a simple dress can look spectacular when she wears it.

Ennid Wong shared a few images where he appears in front of a mirror staring at his silhouette that stands out much more when using a flare chedron-colored dress that only enhanced all the virtues and attributes of Tamaulipas.

In the images it is only observed that the most daring of the outfit is on one side where you can see a couple of openings that reveal a bit of her hip and leg, and everything is firmly held by a knot in that section to give it the touch of elegance and finesse that Ennid Wong was looking for.

Leaving aside the dress that as said was simpler since the one who gave it importance was Ennid Wong herself who with her figure put everything in perspective, making it clear that the gym has done a lot for her and that is the best way of being able to publicize the results that with a lot of effort he achieves in his sessions.

This is how Ennid Wong modeled the dress on her social networks | Photo: Capture

But not everything is that serious with Ennid Wong since prior to that publication she had already raised the numbers but not only did she alone since a couple of Colombian friends helped her with a session called “Latin Power” where they modeled some costumes of beach captivating millions of fans among the 3 accounts, Ennid Wong’s being the main one.

The perfection of Ennid Wong’s figure has made more and more fans take the time to visit his profile on Instagram as in other platforms especially those that promote private content. The model who started her career in Monterrey has now become one of the most sought after in networks.